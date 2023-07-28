Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 23 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across England there were 1,066 people in hospital with Covid as of July 23. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased by 3% in the last week.

Most Popular

The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 21.