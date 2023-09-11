Young women in Wirral more than five times as likely to be hospitalised for self-harm as male counterparts

Young women in Wirral are more than five times as likely to be hospitalised for self-harm as their male counterparts, new figures suggest.

PICTURE POSED BY A MODEL File photo dated 02/02/20 of a teenage girl with her head in her hands showing signs of mental health issues. More than 20% of referrals to children and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) were rejected in 2022, figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show. Issue date: Sunday August 13, 2023.

It comes as the Government published the National Suicide Prevention Strategy on Monday, which launches more than 100 new initiatives to reduce suicide rates within two-and-a-half years, and includes a particular focus on young people.

The Government pledged to implement a new national alert system – where people can notify relevant authorities about individuals, suicide methods, or risks – and improve school mental health services so half of pupils can access support by March 2025.

Mental health charity YoungMinds said the figures are “deeply concerning” and urged the Government to prioritise young people's mental health and address the root causes.

The latest data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows there were around 265 hospitalisations of young women and girls aged between 10 and 24 in Wirral for self-harm in 2021-22.

It meant there were 1,027 admissions per 100,000 adolescent women in the area that year.

However, this fell to 200 admissions per 100,000 adolescent men, meaning a young woman was around 5.1 times as likely to be hospitalised for self-harm.

This followed the trend across England, where there were 35,000 hospitalisations of young women and girls due to self-harm in 2021-22.

This was more than four times as many admissions as for young men and boys.

Professor Peter Fonagy OBE, chief executive of the Anna Freud mental health charity, said: “Pressure to look a certain way, achieve academically and comparison on social media all contribute to setting the bar much higher for girls and young women within society.

“By recognising these types of drivers of anxiety and distress in our children and young people earlier we can help to develop and improve intervention programmes.”

YoungMinds said access to early support is vital for young people, but that many who self-harm struggle to reach out, facing “high thresholds and long waiting lists before receiving any treatment which can have devastating consequences”.

Tom Madders, director of communications and campaigns at the charity, said: “To turn the tide on this crisis, the Government must start prioritising young people’s mental health by setting out a clear plan to drive down prevalence and address the root causes. This includes providing early support in communities, increasing help in schools, and reducing waiting times.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It’s imperative we support people earlier to prevent them reaching the lowest point, while tackling emerging methods of suicide, and eradicating harmful material online.”

An NHS spokesperson said the coronavirus pandemic has “taken an inevitable toll on people's mental health.”

They added: “The mental health workforce continues to grow in line with this demand and more than 2,000 trained mental health practitioners have been introduced into schools for additional and earlier support.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re extending coverage of mental health support teams to at least 50% of pupils in England by the end of March 2025.