Britain’s Got Talent star in hilarious Pride mix-up

Manchester Pride is always full of surprises – but few could have predicted last weekend’s comedy of errors when Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Rippon came to the aid of pop princess Diana Vickers during a mugging… only to discover she wasn’t being mugged at all.

Diana, X Factor alum turned gay icon, was in Manchester to headline The Gay Village Party on the Alan Turing Stage (Saturday 23rd August), as well as celebrating the release of her first single in 12 years, the fabulously camp comeback track Ice Cream.

But while filming a cheeky TikTok skit with Married at First Sight UK’s Thomas Hartley – better known to Pride-goers as his drag alter-ego Pam Sandwich – things took a very unexpected turn.

In the clip, Vickers and Hartley appear to be embroiled in a tussle in the street. Enter Jonathan Rippon, Pride cape seemingly flapping in the Manchester breeze, who gallantly leaps to Diana’s defence believing she’s under attack.

Left to Right: Thomas Hartley, Diana Vickers, Jonathan Rippon

Only after a few frantic seconds does he realise the ‘mugging’ is nothing more than Diana and Thomas creating some content for TikTok. Cue laughter all round – and Diana declaring him an icon.

Jonathan became the unexpected star of Britain's Got Talent earlier this year when he performed his original song "First Time in Blackpool", stripping down to a pair of gold hot pants and matching shirt, to the surprise of Ant and Dec, bringing the audience to their feet and leaving Simon Cowell stunned. He sailed past the judges with an enthusiastic 'Yes' from Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Rippon had been in the city to launch Bender, a brand-new gender-inclusive dating app he’s championing. His accidental cameo, though, has arguably stolen the show – with the TikTok clip racking up more than 130,000 views in just days.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with praise for Rippon’s quick instincts, calling him a “gentleman,” a “legend,” and “adorable” with one user observing “Looool, he doesn’t know he’s created TikTok gold dust”.

Jonathan Rippon at Manchester Pride

Meanwhile, Diana went on to dazzle crowds at her headline slot, belting out fan favourites and introducing Ice Cream to a sea of glitter, rainbows and adoring fans. Her debut album, Songs from the Tainted Cherry Tree, shot to number one in 2010, spawning hits like Once and The Boy Who Murdered Love. But after a whirlwind few years, Vickers stepped away from music, focusing instead on acting roles in theatre and TV, as well as carving out a niche as a fashion and lifestyle personality.

Now, with Ice Cream, Diana is back in the pop spotlight, leaning fully into her camp credentials and cementing her status as a Pride favourite as she declared her latest pop hit “for the theys, the gays and the girlies”.

Thomas, as Pam Sandwich, also wowed audiences over the weekend. Since leaving reality TV, Thomas has embraced drag under the fabulous persona Pam Sandwich, a character equal parts brash comedy and glamorous, powerhouse live vocal showgirl.

Turns out on this occasion Diana didn’t need saving – but with people like Jonathan Rippon on patrol, Britain’s divas can rest easy.