Calling all Liverpool explorers for new Jurassic World Rebirth AI-immersive experience

Do you know a dinosaur enthusiast? A future palaeontologist? Or just an adventure-seeker who is always looking for the next thrill?

Celebrating the release of Universal Pictures’ and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Rebirth, in cinemas now, digital gifting platform Prezzee has created a free world-first personalised AI experience that transports adventurous explorers, right into the heart of the action.

Intrepid explorers can take part by visiting https://prezzeemagicalmoments.co.uk/. After submitting a photo and some simple details, they can join Jurassic World Rebirth’s Zora Bennett and her team as they undertake an action-packed mission to the most dangerous place on Earth to collect DNA from the most colossal dinosaur species to ever exist.

Those brave enough will be briefed on travel to the island, home to InGen’s top secret research facility, where the worst of their worst experiments were left behind. Among the dinosaurs on the tropical, three of the most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere remain. Their DNA, which Zora’s team are out to collect, holds the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Magical moments by Prezzee

After receiving a personalised mission briefing and ID card, those explorers that are fearless enough can join this thrilling mission, and also have the chance to win a £1,000 Prezzee Smart gift card, by sharing their expedition on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook and tagging Prezzee.

Jane Scotcher, Chief Marketing Officer at Prezzee commented:

“The Jurassic Park franchise is one of the biggest and most loved of all time and through the power of AI anyone can prepare to walk among, and be chased by, dinosaurs. We’re inviting all adventure-enthusiasts to join the hype of the new movie, find out about these magnificent creatures and share the excitement with their friends.

“At Prezzee, we believe the best gifts aren’t just things, they’re experiences. That’s why we created Magical Moments, an immersive, digital-led experience range that brings the power of storytelling and technology together to create a magical and deeply personal experience for our customers.”