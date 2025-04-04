Fun Football Is Back In Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 175,000 hours of free Fun Football Sessions across this wave

The McDonald’s Fun Football programme offers a fun but safe environment for children to enjoy all across the UK

The programme now offers free pan-disability, visual impairment and deaf sessions to ensure the game is more inclusive as ever

McDonald’s offers hundreds of thousands of children every year, the opportunity to play football completely for FREE all over the UK. Across the nation, 5-11-year-olds of all abilities will be able to enjoy the game throughout Spring. The programme is dedicated to creating a fun, safe and inclusive environment.

Sessions are delivered by FA qualified coaches in over 1,600 locations with 85% of them operating lower-socio urban areas meaning that the game is accessible no matter the circumstance. Parents can register for free now and sessions will start on in March and will run until 27th July.

McDonald's Fun Football ambassador Phil Foden at a local session.

This year, McDonald’s Fun Football is continuing to make the game more accessible than ever by upskilling coaches and expanding access to pan-disability, deaf, and visual impairment coaching. A game changing course will ensure Fun Football coaches are equipped to welcome any child onto the pitch no matter their background or ability.

With a longstanding commitment to grassroots football spanning over two decades, McDonald’s remains dedicated to providing children with a safe, enjoyable, and inclusive environment through the Fun Football programme.

IN A NUTSHELL

What: McDonald’s Fun Football

Who: 5 – 11-year-olds of any ability

Where: Goals North Liverpool, 151 Park Ln, Netherton, Liverpool L30 1QQ

When: Sessions start from March until July

How: You can sign up now at www.mcdonalds.co.uk/football

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador Phil Foden said: “Football is for everyone, and McDonald’s Fun Football’s new partnerships means no child will be left out. When you come to the sessions, it is great to see kids happy and playing the game, we all grew up loving. As a parent that is incredibly important for me and to see them being active and learning together is a huge plus for me.”

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador and Lioness Beth Mead said: “I can’t wait for another year of Fun Football! Continuing to inspire young girls and boys is something that is so important to me and my career. This year is particularly important because the tournament acts a powerful reminder of the sports’ growth and the importance of providing children with the opportunities to start playing.”

For further information on McDonald’s involvement in grassroots football and to find out how your club could benefit, follow @FunFootballUK on Twitter and Instagram.