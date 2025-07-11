Fun for the whole family at Vue's across Merseyside this summer

Vue is bringing family favourites to cinemas across Merseyside this summer, perfect for the holidays.

Family favourites and animated adventures are heading to Vue's across Merseysidethis summer, offering ample opportunity for families to make the most of the summer holidays together.

One of the most anticipated summer releases is director James Gunn’s reimagined take on Superman, bringing DC Comics’ iconic hero to the big screen once more. The Man of Steel returns to battle foes like Lex Luthor while teaming up with classic characters Lois Lane, Green Lantern and his trusty pal Krypto the Superdog.

Meanwhile, fans can expect something new (and something blue) with the latest animated outing of Smurfs. Featuring an all-star cast - including John Goodman, Hannah Waddingham and musical legend Rihanna as Smurfette – the tiny heroes must head to the real world to save Papa Smurf from the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel. Packed with hilarious hijinks that the whole family can enjoy, Smurfs heads to Vue from 18 July.

The Bad Guys 2 lands in cinemas from 25th July, just in time for the summer holidays

Following their newfound fame as good guys, The Bad Guys are still struggling to find trust after years of robbing banks and causing mayhem. However, when they’re ‘pulled out of retirement’ by an all-female squad of criminals, can the former villains stay on the straight and narrow? Packed with laugh out loud moments, catch The Bad Guys 2 red-handed at Vue this school holiday from 25 July.

For the opportunity to catch recent family favourites on the big screen for a very small price, Vue’s Mighty Mornings screenings will be taking place every day across the break. Ideal for kids between four and 11, catch recent favourites such as Lilo & Stitch, A Minecraft Movie, How to Train Your Dragon and Elio, with prices from just £2.49 a ticket when booked online.

For younger audiences, Vue will also be bringing some of the most popular children’s characters back as part of their Big Shorts series. Aimed at younger children between one and four, the screenings are hosted in a relaxed environment with dimmed lighting. This summer, younger viewers can look forward to a special bumper screening of the highly anticipated CBeebies Musical: The Great Ice Cream Hunt.

Tony Bywood, General Manager at Vue Birkenhead, said: "As we head into the school holidays, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Vue. From super heroic stories to animated adventures, it's the perfect destination for families to escape, unwind, and get lost in great stories on the big screen."

Catch summer's most anticipated film, Superman, in cinemas now

To find out more, visit www.myvue.com/family .

Mighty Mornings screenings every day this summer

- Lilo & Stitch (w.c.11 July & w.c. 18 July)

- A Minecraft Movie (w.c. 25 July)

- How To Train Your Dragon (w.c. 1 August & w.c. 8 August)

- Elio (w.c. 15 August & w.c. 22 August)