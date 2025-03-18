Help for first time buyers in Sefton

FIRST time buyers are invited to discover valuable help that could see them move to a new home in Sefton sooner than they imagined.

Castle Green Homes is hosting a special event at its Orchard Place development in Thornton on Saturday, March 29.

Visitors will be able to receive free independent financial advice from experts and learn about the incentives being offered by the homebuilder.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “We understand that buying your first home is a big step and we want to make that milestone as simple as possible, which is why we’re hosting a first time buyer event. Our friendly, experienced sales team will be joined by independent financial advisers who’ll be able to guide people through their mortgage options. For our part, we’re offering the choice of a 5% deposit contribution or a furniture package. It could mean they’re able to move straight into a readymade home, just packing and bringing their personal belongings without having to spend time and money looking for and buying furniture.”

A CGI of the Ashton at Orchard Place, Thornton, where buyers have the choice of moving into a fully furnished home or receiving a deposit contribution

There are two styles of two-bedroom homes available with the incentives – Ashton and Birkdale house types, with flooring and energy efficient kitchen appliances included.

The homes are priced from £254,995, meaning the 5% deposit contribution is worth £12,750.

In both designs the ground floor is almost entirely open plan, save for the cloakroom, to maximise the potential of the space. The lounge is at the front, leading through to the kitchen/dining area, which opens out onto the rear garden.

Upstairs, they differ slightly as the Birkdale has two en-suite bedrooms, while the Ashton has an en-suite to the main bedroom, with a separate bathroom to serve the other bedroom.

The wider development also includes three and four-bedroom homes, with prices from £342,995 and £409,995 respectively.

All of the homes are being built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames, with generous insultation, and highly efficient central heating. Some of the homes include solar panels to help reduce reliance on the grid for power.

Because of their energy efficiency, the homes are eligible to be purchased with green mortgages, which may include discounted interest rates, enhanced affordability or cash back.

The homes at Orchard Place will enjoy a leafy setting, with existing mature landscaping retained across the almost 18-acre site. Public open space, including a play area, will provide a central focal point and a place for residents of all ages to enjoy the outdoors.

The first time buyer event takes place at Orchard Place on March 29, with fizz and nibbles available, along with expert advice.

For more information about the homes see https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-west/orchard-place.