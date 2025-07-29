Iconic movies take the spotlight once again with special anniversary screenings at Vue's across Merseyside – including the original summer blockbuster

Classic films marking major anniversaries are returning to the big screen at Vue for a limited time this summer.

Iconic films marking major milestones this year are returning to Vue's throughout Merseyside for a limited run – including what is widely regarded as the original summer blockbuster, Steven Spielberg’s Jaws.

The iconic film, which created a generation of sea-fearing film lovers, will be arriving from the 29 August, 50 years after it first graced the big screen.

For young and young-at-heart audiences, classic family adventure film, The Goonies will be returning from 26 July. Marking 40 years since arriving on screen for the first time, the film follows a group of misfits who set out to find pirate treasure in a bid to save their home from foreclosure.

Other family favourites returning are Madagascar (from 15 August) and Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire (from 18 August) – both of which are celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Ang Lee’s star-studded Sense and Sensibility will see British acting heavy weights Kate Winslet, Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman (to name a few!) returning to the screen from 8 August.

Tony Bywood, General Manager at Vue Birkenhead, said: “Whether it’s the latest blockbuster or a timeless classic, we pride ourselves on showing the very best in big screen entertainment. 2025 marks major milestones a roster of great films and we’re thrilled to bring these much-loved titles back to Vue for fans to enjoy all over again - and for a new generation to discover for the first time.”

Tickets start from just £4.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit myvue.com