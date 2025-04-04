It’s Officially Raining – So Free Pints Are Now Pouring on the Hottest Weekend of the year so far at Greene King Pubs!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wait is over – despite sunny spells in Liverpool, the first April showers have arrived in Bristol, unlocking 100,000 free pints for the whole of the UK at Greene King Pubs.

The first April showers have arrived in Bristol, activating Greene King Pubs’ ‘When It Rains, We Pour’ promise – meaning pub-goers across the UK can now claim a free pint!

‘When It Rains, We Pour’ is now live, meaning Liverpool customers can claim a free pint at participating pubs. The promotion is available for the next 48 hours (until Saturday April 5, 18:45), so customers can head to their nearest participating Greene King pub and simply say “It’s raining, please pour me a free pint” to redeem.

Punters can grab a free drink at the below participating pubs in and around Liverpool, amongst multiple others:

Larry Lamb took on his first-ever weather presenting role for The Sipping Forecast – a weather forecast for pub gardens

The Pump House, Liverpool

The Willow Bank, Liverpool

The Shrewsbury Arms, Oxton

The Black Horse, Walton

The Mason Arms, Old Swan

Ahead of the promotion, Greene King installed rain detectors in six trigger locations across the UK in London, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and Oxford. The first to detect rain was Bristol at 18.45 which has now unlocked up to 100,000 free pints for the entire nation.

This moment celebrates what it means to be British – braving the great outdoors, even when the weather turns. When it comes to why we love a pub garden, the top reasons are meeting friends (25%), people-watching (19%), and watching live music (9%). The data from Greene King highlights just how central pubs are to British social life, with one in ten saying pub gardens are simply the best place to be with friends and family.

‘When It Rains, We Pour’ and The Sipping Forecast were created to help Brits embrace their love of the pub garden – whatever the weather. As Larry Lamb took on his first-ever weather presenting role, he helped the nation prepare for the unpredictable British spring, and now, Greene King is rewarding those who keep the pub garden spirit alive – rain or shine.

Zoe Bowley, managing director at Greene King pubs said “There’s something special about a British pub garden – whether the sun is shining, or the April showers are in full swing! Pubs are more than just places to grab a drink; they’re where friendships are made, stories are shared, and communities come together. That’s why it’s so important to keep supporting our locals and making the most of every moment spent in the pub garden together.

“With ‘When It Rains, We Pour’, we’re embracing the great British drizzle and rewarding those who do the same. So, grab your mates, enjoy a free pint on us, and celebrate the spirit of the pub garden – whatever the weather!”