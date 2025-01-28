Milap celebrate 40 years announcing their Spring 2025 season of Indian Arts and Culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milap are making a positive start to 2025 with their brand new Spring season of Indian Arts & Culture, taking place across Liverpool from February.

Following a fantastic Autumn season, Milap are once again showcasing some of India's most acclaimed Hindustani and Carnatic musicians as part of their special 40th anniversary, alongside both established and emerging talent from the UK.

The opening show sees Milap head to The Tung Auditorium for a lunchtime concert, to present rising star Aparna Raguraman with her enchanting expression of Carnatic violin.

Awarded Milap's National Youth Fellowship in 2020 and 2021, among many other accolades from prestigious national music competitions in her early career, Aparna Raguraman has quickly made her mark as a young female artist.

Praised for her emotional depth and technical precision, Aparna has shared stages with the world's leading musicians and collaborated with world-renowned sitar virtuoso, Anoushka Shankar, further cementing her status as a promising young artist in Indian classical music.

Joining Aparna on stage are two powerhouse percussionists: Bangalore Prakash on mridangam and Prathap Ramachandra on the ghatam. This dynamic collective promise an afternoon of rich, intricate soundscapes, honouring the depth and beauty of Carnatic music.

The first evening concert of the season features the world-renowned, multi GRAMMY-winner, Rakesh Chaurasia on the bansuri. Rakesh - nephew and disciple of flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia - is celebrated worldwide for his expressive and technically masterful playing.

Carrying forward his family's rich musical legacy, Rakesh brings a contemporary touch to the ancient art of bansuri. His mastery and dextrous technique has resonated deeply with audiences across the globe for decades - with him notably concluding the twenty-four hour live music BBC broadcast to a worldwide audience, celebrating Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee.

Accompanied by tabla maestro, Shahbaz Hussain - whose rhythmic precision and sensitivity is admired internationally - expect an evening of legendary musicianship that showcases the timeless appeal and emotional depth of Hindustani classical music.

2025 sees Milap return to Liverpool International Jazz Festival for another year, to present the extraordinary talents of Rekesh Chauhan at The Capstone Theatre.

Rekesh - a multi-award-winning British pianist and composer - is celebrated for his versatility in both Indian and Western classical traditions. Collaborating with many legendary artists - Pt. Birju Maharaj, MOBO award-winning jazz pianist Zoe Rahman and Mercury Prize-winner, Talvin Singh - Rekesh is recognised for his seamless amalgamation of eastern and western styles.

In this special festival appearance, Rekesh will be joined by internationally renowned tabla maestro Kousic Sen. Together, they will explore the dynamic intersection of Indian classical music and jazz, blending tradition with contemporary innovation. With Rekesh’s evocative piano melodies and Kousic’s virtuosic rhythms, this collaboration promises to offer a fresh perspective on the blending of genres.

To bring the season to a close, Milap return to The Tung Auditorium for another free lunchtime concert, this time spotlighting the rich, melodious sounds of acclaimed sitarist Mehboob Nadeem.

A celebrated and widely respected musician, Mehboob's mastery over the sitar is unparalleled. Bringing decades of artistry to the stage from around the globe, his performances have been renowned for their virtuosity and intensity. Accompanied by the dynamic tabla maestro, Kousic Sen, the pair are set to deliver a serene and immersive experience - perfect for a midday escape.

ALL TICKETS HERE: https://milap.co.uk/2025/01/spring-summer-season-2025/