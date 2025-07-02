Radiohead x Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror comes to Liverpool

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Silent Synced pairs silent movies with epic rock music to bring audiences a unique big screen experience.

A new cinema experience is set to open across Liverpool cinemas this Autumn, pairing legendary films with era-defining albums by iconic rock artists.

Kicking off the programme is F.W. Murnau’s 1922 horror masterpiece Nosferatu, presented with the haunting textures of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac — the former marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Screenings of Radiohead x Nosferatu are to open nationwide from 2 October 2025, including at multiple Liverpool cinemas such as Odeon Liverpool One, Fact Picturehouse Wood Street and more.

Following in early 2026 is Buster Keaton’s visionary 1924 comedy Sherlock Jr., matched to the alt-rock dynamism of R.E.M.’s Monster and New Adventures in Hi-Fi, in cinemas from 5th February.

Each pairing in Silents Synced is thoughtfully curated, with albums selected not only for their musical resonance but for thematic parallels to the films themselves — which promises to make for a harmonious cinematic experience. The films and music are to be run in perfect synchronicity, bringing new life to century-old classics.

Further elements have also been added to visually enhance Nosferatu showings by independent visual artists André Ouellette of the US entertainment production house Rooster Teeth as well as Myles Mangino, Pixies lighting designer.

Full listings for Liverpool and surrounding areas as well as tickets can be found at cinemalive.com

