Rick Astley announces spring tour dates
Kicking things off at Glasgow OVO Hydro on 10th April, Rick will perform 12 dates culminating with a huge headline show at London’s The O2 on 25th April. Rick will also be joined by special guest Gabrielle.
Rick Astley’s story is a remarkable career of two chapters. Way back in 1987, he became an unlikely global phenomenon as his era-defining smash ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ established him as an international chart-topping, BRIT Award winning global star - a status heightened by further hits such as ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ and ‘Together Forever’.
His debut album, ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’, sold 15.2m copies worldwide and made him a household name. But then he stepped away from the spotlight, seemingly leaving that chapter of his life firmly in the past.
Rick’s second chapter then started when he celebrated his half-century by returning to the top of the charts with 2016’s ‘50’. The somehow still boyish singer, songwriter and producer has stayed at the top of his game ever since, leading to collaborations with everyone from Foo Fighters to Blossoms, a double bill of festival sets at Glastonbury, and a #2 chart position for his new album ‘Are We There Yet?’.
Rick has gone on to release eight studio albums, selling over 40 million records worldwide, and has played and toured around the world multiple times.
After taking a beak in 2025, Rick is excited to head out on his UK and Ireland arena tour next year and is looking forward to performing live again.
On 9th October, Rick will also release the paperback edition of his Top 10 Sunday Times Bestseller autobiography Never published by Macmillan. Never is his first and only official autobiography. Balancing nostalgia, fresh perspectives and introspection, with a good dose of northern humour, Never is an intimate look at the man behind the hits – and is a portrait of truth, artistic evolution and the astounding power of contentment.
Continuing to captivate audiences worldwide, you can catch Rick perform at the following shows below in 2026. Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday 5th September. www.rickastley.co.uk
UK & IRELAND ARENA TOUR 2026
Friday 10 April - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Saturday 11 April - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Monday 13 April - Belfast SSE
Tuesday 14 April - Dublin 3Arena
Thursday 16 April - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Friday 17 April - Manchester Co-op Live
Saturday 18 April - Leeds First Direct Bank Arena
Monday 20 April - Bournemouth International Centre
Tuesday 21 April - Cardiff Utilita Arena
Wednesday 22 April - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Friday 24 April - Birmingham bp pulse LIVE
Saturday 25 April - London The O2