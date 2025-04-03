Take the leap for charity: Abseil down Leasowe Lighthouse to support NWAA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) is calling on adventure-seekers to sign up for its exhilarating Leasowe Lighthouse Abseil on Saturday, 26 April.

With places filling up fast, now is the time to secure your spot and help raise vital funds for this lifesaving service.

Leading the way in support is Glasdon, a renowned Blackpool-based manufacturer of environmental and safety products, including litter bins and recycling containers. Since joining NWAA’s corporate crew in March 2024, Glasdon has been committed to backing the charity’s critical work.

Five Glasdon team members will be taking the plunge themselves, showing their dedication by abseiling in support of NWAA, all whilst raising vital funds for the lifesaving charity.

NWAA Events Coordinator Rebekah taking on an abseil in aid of the charity!

Joy Kavanagh, Glasdon’s Group Director and Charitable Programme Manager, said: “Glasdon, as long-term supporters of NWAA, are proud to sponsor and take part in this event to support the invaluable work of North West Air Ambulance Charity.”

Not only will participants get to experience breathtaking views of Merseyside, but they’ll also enjoy the thrill of a lifetime, descending 111 feet down the Grade II-listed Leasowe Lighthouse.

Rebekah Bullen-Calderbank, Events Coordinator at NWAA took part in a charity abseil last year, she said: “I was a bit nervous before going to take part in the abseil, but it was great to have the events team and other supporters who had already taken part cheering you on!

“The views were incredible, and I managed to take them in on the way down! Not only could you be conquering fears but knowing you are doing it for NWAA, it makes it all worthwhile! You really do feel a massive sense of achievement!”

Abseil down Leasowe Lighthouse - Take the Leap for Charity!

Individual entry costs £35, with a minimum fundraising target of £195. Every participant will receive a fundraising pack, an NWAA T-shirt to wear on the day, and full support from NWAA’s events team to help make their fundraising efforts a success.

Don't miss this unforgettable experience. To sign up and learn more about the Leasowe Lighthouse Abseil, visit nwairambulance.org.uk/events/leasowe-lighthouse-abseil