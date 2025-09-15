If you’re considering the holiday home lifestyle then there is only one place to be – The Great Holiday Home Show. Taking place at Haydock Park Racecourse from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 September, this free-entry event promises a fun-filled day of family friendly entertainment.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central to the show, the UK’s leading manufacturers will be showcasing their 2026 ranges of static caravans and luxury lodges. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore a wide variety of options in a relaxed, welcoming environment. You’ll also get a first look at the latest interior designs, which come with integrated features, stylish finishes and clever space-saving ideas – plus plenty of time to weigh up your options.

Enjoy great food and drink

This is a show that is designed to entertain in every way, and so the organisers have lined-up live music, family fun, and a great selection of food and drink. Gates open from 9am and breakfast is served for those who want to start the day with a bite to eat. Lunch includes everyone’s favourite fast food options, with burgers, fries and grilled chicken all on the menu. And the bar is open throughout the day for hot and cold drinks – or for something a little more celebratory why not visit the bubbles bar for a glass of champagne or prosecco?

The Great Holiday Home Show

Live music and entertainment highlights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music and DJ performances run throughout each day of the show and include some must-see highlights hitting the stage. DJ Sunset Ali will be setting the vibe with some Balearic beats, indie anthems, and favourites from the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s – plus the surprise twist of a live digeridoo performance! Also to look out for are appearances by Matthew Fearon, whose acoustic renditions have earned praise from major names in the industry.Keane selected his version of Somewhere Only We Know for a John Lewis Christmas advert, and he has collaborated with The Verve’s Nick McCabe. Taking things up tempo is Saxmode, whose electrifying live saxophone sets have taken her around the world to appear on stage alongside internationally acclaimed artists.

Find out about the holiday home lifestyle

Exhibiting their very latest designs of static caravans and luxury lodges will be the UK’s leading manufacturers – Carnaby, Love, Victory, Willerby, Sunseeker, ABI, Swift and Delta.Each has been selected for excelling in superb design, stylish interiors, and excellent specifications – so as a guest this means you can be confident that you’re choosing from the very best.

And to give you all the advice that you need, a team of friendly experts will be on hand throughout the show. You can also join a guided session for more in-depth insight and there is the chance to pre-book viewings for those who’d like a more personal experience. Everyone will be at different stages of the journey, but all are just as welcome. For those just starting to consider the holiday home lifestyle it’s a great way to gain first-hand insight, get your questions answered, and take a proper look around to see what could be right for you. So whether you are browsing for the first time or ready to make a decision this is the show for you!

The holiday home lifestyle is all about matching your new getaway to your aspirations. You might be looking for a quiet retreat for two, or a place to entertain friends and family. You might be working to a budget, or looking for a touch of luxury. Whatever your goals, you’ll find what you are looking for at The Great Holiday Home Show along with the professional advice to help guide your decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buying a holiday home is an incredibly exciting milestone in your life, and once you’ve made the big decision then there’s the joy of adding your own personal stamp. So you’ll also be able to see stands presenting ideas in the latest tech, furnishings, and outdoor living, giving you all the inspiration that you need for your new abode.

Book your free tickets now

Situated just off the M6 and midway between Liverpool and Manchester, The Great Holiday Home Show is easy to reach and when you get there you’ll find plenty of free parking.

To register for your free tickets visit: www.greatholidayhomeshow.co.uk