All invited to help Aintree opticians celebrate 90 years of eyecare in the community

One of Aintree’s most trusted healthcare providers is throwing open its doors to celebrate nine decades of eyecare this week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1935, Batty & Dexter has become a cornerstone of community healthcare, known for its personalised service, clinical excellence, and strong local roots. What began as a small family-run opticians has evolved into a forward-thinking, modern practice that has never lost sight of its core values.

The anniversary will be celebrated with a two-day event on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th September, where patients and residents are invited to raise a glass with the team. Visitors can enjoy complimentary nibbles and refreshments, a showcase of designer eyewear, and the chance to win exclusive prizes throughout the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Faheem Sarfraz said: “It’s a real privilege to be part of a business with such a rich history and strong connection to the local area.

Batty & Dexter throw open doors to the community to celebrate 90 years of eyecare

“We’re proud to carry on the legacy of Batty & Dexter Opticians and serve our community with the same level of care and professionalism that has defined the practice since 1935.”

Batty & Dexter rose to prominence under the leadership of Jonny Dexter, who joined the practice in the 1960s. A visionary in every sense, Jonny helped pioneer sports vision services and built long-term relationships with Liverpool Football Club, becoming their trusted optician and helping players enhance both performance and eye health.

His personable, practical approach left a lasting legacy that current Director Faheem Sarfraz continues to build on. Since taking the reins, Faheem has introduced cutting-edge technologies, invested in staff development, and doubled down on clinical innovation – all while preserving the community spirit that made the practice what it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faheem added: “Ninety years is a huge milestone and it’s been wonderful to reflect on the practice’s journey and all of the people who’ve helped shape it over the years, from past owners and team members to the many loyal patients who’ve supported us,”

Today, Batty & Dexter offers a wide range of services including comprehensive eye examinations, contact lens fitting, advanced imaging, and an impressive selection of eyewear for all ages. The dedicated team remains focused on delivering the highest standard of personalised care – with an eye to the future and a deep respect for the past.