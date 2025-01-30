Amazon Knowsley kicks off partnership with Steven Gerrard Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Knowsley has launched a partnership with the Steven Gerrard Academy, offering new opportunities for young athletes through education and career pathways.

The Academy, which sponsors BTECs for athletes who may have fallen off the traditional education path at 16 or 17 years old, aims to give students a second chance at higher education and fulfilling careers in sports.

Located next to the Amazon Knowsley fulfilment centre, the Steven Gerrard Academy provides BTEC courses in sport, allowing students to continue their education while nurturing their passion for athletics.

The programme will offer pathways to internships and volunteering opportunities with Amazon and other partners, preparing students for long-term careers in and around sport.

The Academy has already made a significant impact by using classrooms at the Knowsley site for BTEC lessons, with students receiving regular mentorship from Amazon employees. The collaboration is set to grow, with the potential to bring football legend Steven Gerrard on-site to inspire the next generation of sports professionals.

Amazon Knowsley’s Joshua Griffiths works closely with the Steven Gerrard Academy. He said: "This partnership with the Steven Gerrard Academy is an exciting way to support young athletes as they pursue their education and career goals, helping them build bright futures both on and off the field.”

Tom Allen, Site Leader at Amazon in Knowsley, added: “This partnership with the Steven Gerrard Academy is a fantastic opportunity to support young athletes who are working hard to achieve their goals both on and off the pitch. Together, we can help them create meaningful career pathways and make a lasting social impact through sport.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.