Axel’s Elixir launches new cat broth range in three delicious flavours

Liverpool based pet-food company, Axel's Elixir, the much-loved producer of all-natural pet wellness products, is proud to announce the launch of its new range of bone broth for cats, now available in three irresistible flavours: Turkey, Duck, and Salmon.

Axel’s Elixir has built a reputation for crafting premium, health-boosting broths for pets, and with the introduction of their cat-specific elixir, they are raising the bar for feline nutrition. The new broths are made with their signature Happy Bones recipe, now enhanced with essential nutrients such as taurine, ensuring that your cat receives optimal dietary support.

Hand-cooked in the UK, each batch is crafted using only the finest organic, all-natural ingredients. The broths are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness, ensuring that your feline family member receives a product that is as close to nature as possible. The addition of ingredients such as taurine, an essential amino acid for cats, makes the new Happy Bones broth range a perfect supplement to meet the dietary needs of felines at every stage of life.

"Our Happy Bones have been a hit with dog owners, and we're excited to now offer a tailored version for cats," says Axel's Elixir Founder, Danny Smith. "These broths not only taste great for those fussy felines, but they are packed with nutrients to support healthy joints, digestion, and immune health. It's the perfect way to give your cat a little extra love and care."

Each serving of Happy Bones is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to keep your cat feeling healthy and happy. The convenient, pre-portioned servings make it easy for pet parents to add a nourishing boost to their cat’s meals.

For more information or to become a stockist, visit Axel's Elixir website.