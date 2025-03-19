Cereal sales are dropping, and hundreds of workers now face uncertainty 📉

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The maker of Cheerios and Shreddies plans to shut its Merseyside factory, putting 314 jobs at risk

Cereal Partners UK & Ireland (CPUK&I) intends to move branded cereal production to its Wiltshire site

The company will stop producing supermarket-own cereals to focus solely on its branded products

CPUK&I gave changing consumer habits and increased competition as reasons for the move

Trade union GMB is calling for urgent talks to protect jobs and support affected workers

The company behind two of the UK’s most popular breakfast cereals has announced plans to close a factory in Merseyside, putting over 300 jobs at risk as demand declines.

Cereal Partners UK and Ireland (CPUK&I) - which is behind the manufacturing of both Cheerios and Shreddies - intends to shift production of its branded cereals from the Bromborough site to its facility in Staverton, Wiltshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the proposal, the company would also discontinue manufacturing supermarket-own cereals, focusing solely on its branded products.

Sales of breakfast cereal are in “significant decline owing to the changing habits of UK and Irish consumers and greater competition from alternative breakfast options”, a spokesman for Cereal Partners said.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

The company, which also produces popular cereals like Golden Nuggets and Cookie Crisp, said it is consulting with employees over the plans, which could put 314 jobs at risk.

It added that no further updates would be provided until discussions with staff are concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Denton, regional organiser for trade union GMB, said: “For three decades, CPUK has been at the heart of this community, providing good jobs and supporting countless businesses.

“Three hundred skilled workers facing an uncertain future is simply unacceptable. GMB will fight to protect jobs, secure fair treatment for workers and explore all potential options to mitigate the impact of this closure.

“We demand urgent talks with management and call on the company to engage with us to make sure workers’ voices are heard, and livelihoods are prioritised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CPUK&I is a joint venture between Nestlé and General Mills, and produces a variety of popular breakfast cereals under the Nestlé brand. Their product line-up includes Shredded Wheat Curiously Cinnamon, Golden Grahams, and Nesquik.

PUK&I has also historically produced supermarket-own cereals alongside their branded products.

The process of producing own-brand cereals typically involves supermarkets contracting manufacturers like CPUK&I to produce cereals under the supermarket's branding.

These products are then sold in the supermarkets, often at a lower price point than branded cereals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In these arrangements, the manufacturer's role includes developing recipes, sourcing ingredients, and ensuring quality control to meet the supermarket's specifications.

With CPUK&I planning to stop producing supermarket-own cereals, supermarkets may temporarily struggle to maintain stock of certain cereals while they find alternative suppliers.

New suppliers might the charge more, potentially driving up prices for budget-friendly own-brand options, and switching suppliers could result in slight differences in taste, texture, or ingredients.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.