Cheshire and Warrington set to unlock thousands of new green jobs and billions in investment – new report reveals

A new report today says Cheshire and Warrington is taking a leading role in the green revolution which is set to unlock a multi-billion-pound investment stream and thousands of new jobs alongside a major reduction in the region’s carbon footprint.

The North West Net Zero Hub’s newly released North West Clean Power Plan projects a rapid expansion in the clean energy workforce, with Cheshire and Warrington among areas to benefit from up to “35,000 new roles across the North West by 2028”.

The report also forecasts “billions of pounds of investment flowing into the region in the next few years” as a result of national energy policy.

Today Cheshire and Warrington leaders said the report findings would complement collective efforts to make the region “the healthiest, most sustainable, inclusive and growing economy in the UK”.

The report states Cheshire and other parts of the North West are set to be “global leaders in clean energy innovation and industrial decarbonisation, attracting new businesses and developments to supercharge the region’s economic growth.”

Cheshire and Warrington is at the forefront of this, with the Prime Minister visiting Cheshire in February to announce £11 billion of funding for the Hynet Hydrogen production and carbon dioxide capture programme centered on the Origin Cluster in Ellesmere Port, creating 6,000 new jobs, removing millions of tonnes of carbon emissions each year, and triggering an expected £5bn in private investment within the next five years.

Included within the programme is the UK’s first large-scale blue Hydrogen production plant at Essar Energy Transition, Stanlow, and a joint venture between Encirc and drinks company Diageo to build the world’s first at scale Hydrogen fueled glass furnace that will produce 200 million Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Gordon’s, and Tanqueray bottles a year by 2030.

Today’s report also finds that local government can enable 1 GW of locally-owned renewables by 2030 – enough energy to power around 750,000 homes and states by working the North West can deliver economic security, increased business growth, and enhanced health outcomes for everyone in the region.

Enterprise Cheshire and Warrington Chief Executive, Philip Cox, said: “Cheshire and Warrington leaders alongside our trailblazing businesses are proudly leading the industrial decarbonation conversation. The report’s forecasts bring much optimism as we bring world leading opportunities to Cheshire and Warrington and establish its reputation as the key growth region for clean energy.”

Jane Gaston, Net Zero North West CEO said: “We are delighted to see the launch of the North West Clean Power Report. As well as highlighting the significant investment in jobs and industry for our region, it outlines the vital role industry and private sector partners play when it comes to driving clean energy production at scale.

“Here in the North West, we are leaders in the UK’s clean energy transition. We must keep up this brilliant momentum and continue to collaborate to reap further benefits for our region.”

Juergen Maier, Chair of publicly owned energy company Great British Energy which is backing the reportsaid: “The move to renewable power in the UK represents the biggest economic opportunity in a generation. This report highlights the significance of what is underway right now.

“Regions like the North West are seizing this opportunity and demonstrating the very real benefits. Great British Energy fully supports this report in helping multiple regions to create new jobs, stimulate British innovation and manufacturing, and above all deliver secure, cheap, renewable energy for millions of homes and businesses.”