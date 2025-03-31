Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC Sounds will be changing for international users.

Expats and people abroad will lose access to ‘essential’ radio stations.

A petition has been launched to reverse the changes.

BBC Sounds users outside of the UK are being warned that their access to the service is about to be switched off. British expats will be among the people affected by the move.

It means that regular listeners of the BBC output abroad will face a radical shake-up. With international users having to use alternative methods to access the Beeb’s radio stations and podcasts.

The i News reports that expats will be cut off from most stations and the change will come into effect within weeks. It comes as the TV licence fee is set to rise in the UK on April 1.

But what is changing - and will British holidaymakers be impacted? Here’s all you need to know:

BBC Sounds to switch off for users abroad

Greg James | Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James

The change to the BBC Sounds app for international audiences is set to come into force from May, according to The i. It means that overseas listeners will lose access to music stations including Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 3 and 6 Music.

To continue listening to these radio stations and the Beeb’s podcasts, people abroad will have to use a new advertising-funded service on BBC.com or a separate app. Expats will be among those affected.

A Change.org petition has been launched with organiser Matthew Rose writing: “I listen to these stations on average five hours each day, making them an essential part of my life.” He describes himself as a British citizen “who spends a significant portion of each year working abroad”.

The BBC said that the changes would allow BBC Studios “which distributes BBC content to audiences outside the UK and operates our international platforms, to generate commercial revenue that goes back to the BBC, delivering better value for the licence fee payer”.

Which stations will international users still be able to access?

According to The i, the BBC has agreed not to cut-off stations such as BBC World Service and Radio 4. They will remain available as a livestream via BBC Sounds.

If you are a British resident and go on holiday abroad, you should still be able to access the usual BBC Sounds services for a “short while” - with a grace period said to be in weeks not months. So you can still access your favourite stations and podcasts while on vacation.

See how much the BBC Licence fee is set to rise in 2025 - and if it will go up again next year.