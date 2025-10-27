Now shoppers can enjoy bakery favourites while helping cut food waste 🥐

Co-op has launched a new ‘Too Good To Waste’ scheme to reduce food waste

Members get 50% off loose in-store bakery items from 6pm daily

The offer includes croissants, cinnamon swirls, baguettes, and bread rolls

The discount applies automatically, perfect for evening treats or topping up at home

The initiative is designed to help shoppers save money while supporting sustainable shopping

If you love a freshly baked croissant or a warm bread roll, now’s the perfect time to indulge—without guilt.

A major UK supermarket has announced a new initiative aimed at reducing food waste while giving its Members a tasty bargain.

From 6pm every day, Co-op shoppers can enjoy 50% off the retailer’s loose in-store bakery items, including All Butter Croissants, Bakery Cinnamon Swirls, baguettes, and classic bread rolls.

The scheme, called ‘Too Good To Waste’, is designed to make it easier for customers to grab high-quality bakery items at the end of the day while helping to cut down on food waste.

Co-op has launched a new ‘Too Good To Waste’ scheme to reduce food waste (Photos: Pexels) | Pexels

To participate, customers need to be Co-op Members, which requires a one-time £1 joining fee (refunded as a discount on the first in-store food shop).

Co-op says the offer is ideal for Members looking to add a little treat to their evening, top up their bread bin at home, or simply enjoy bakery favourites for less.

Charlotte Waring, Co-op buyer, explained: “As a convenience retailer, we know that we’re there for those little shops at the end of the day, and our new Too Good To Waste initiative is a simple way to help our members save while also reducing food waste – so everyone can enjoy delicious bakery treats and do their bit for the planet.”

The offer is available on all loose and unpackaged items in Co-op’s bakery range, making it easy to mix and match your favourites. From buttery croissants to cinnamon swirls, there’s something to suit every taste, now at half the price.

Shoppers keen to take advantage of the scheme don’t need to plan ahead: the discount automatically applies to qualifying items after 6pm, meaning you can swing by on your way home from work or pop in for a last-minute treat.

With food waste a growing concern, initiatives like this offer a win-win for consumers and the environment. You get fresh, high-quality bakery items for less, and surplus food is saved from going to landfill.

It’s a simple but impactful step towards more sustainable shopping habits - one croissant at a time.

