Electric car drivers are facing higher costs this April as energy prices rise ⚡

Energy bills are rising by 6.4% for those on standard variable tariffs from April 1

EV drivers will face higher charging costs, with prices for a typical 60kWh battery rising by 8%

The increase in energy prices will affect both electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle owners

Charging costs could be reduced by using off-peak tariffs or switching to a fixed rate plan

While electricity and gas prices will be increasing in April for anybody on a standard variable energy tariff, some people may be hit by the 6.4% rise harder than others.

That includes drivers of electric vehicles (EVs); while energy usage may decrease for many with spring’s warmer weather, EV drivers will still need to charge their cars.

But how much will the new energy price cap affect EV drivers, and how much might it cost to charge you car come April? Here is everything you need to know.

How much are bills going up?

Millions of households will see their energy bills rise again from April 1 as Ofgem raises its price cap for the third consecutive quarter.

The regulator announced that the 6.4% increase - driven by a recent surge in wholesale prices - will push the average annual bill for households in England, Scotland, and Wales on a standard variable tariff from £1,738 to £1,849.

The energy price cap limits the maximum amount suppliers can charge per unit of gas and electricity, as well as the daily standing charge. But it does not cap the total bill a household pays - only the rates per unit of energy used.

This means actual bills will vary depending on a household’s energy consumption. Those who use more energy than the average estimate will pay more, while those who use less will pay less.

The quoted figures, such as £1,849 per year, are based on an average household using a typical amount of energy.

Households with high energy usage, larger properties, or poor insulation may see higher bills, whereas those who are more energy-efficient could pay significantly less.

The increase will add £111 to the average household's annual bill, equivalent to around £9.25 per month over the three-month price cap period.

How much will it cost to charge my EV?

Aidan Rushby, founder and CEO of Carmoola, says: "EV drivers nationwide can expect a significant rise in their energy bills.

“Ofgem’s price cap adjustments affect households across the UK, and while warmer months are ahead and that will help with the costs of heating and lighting homes, rising energy costs will continue to drive up monthly bills for electric vehicle owners.”

The new charges will raise the cost of charging from 24.86p per kWh to 27.06p per kWh.

For those on a standard variable tariff, charging a typical EV with a 60kWh battery will increase by about 8%, from £14.90 to £16.20.

Drivers of plug-in hybrids will also experience a rise in costs, with the price for an average car using 15kWh of energy per charge going up from £3.48 to £3.78.

Rushby adds: "With the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales approaching and more EVs hitting UK roads, drivers will be hoping for energy price relief to make charging their vehicles more affordable."

How can I save on charging my EV?

Rushby recommends that to save money, EV drivers should charge their cars at home whenever they can and check if their energy providers offer off-peak tariffs, as charging during these cheaper times can help lower costs.

But switching to a fixed tariff could help anyone - regardless of whether they drive an EV or not - save on their energy bills.

Fixed tariffs lock in your rate for a set period, providing certainty, and with the cheapest fixes currently priced below the current cap, switching from a capped tariff can cut your costs immediately.

Those savings will only grow when the cap rises in April, so if you're on a standard variable tariff ( and two-thirds of homes in England, Scotland, and Wales are), now is the time to consider switching.

You can find more information and expert advice on how to do just that, here.

