You could have another chance to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 this week 👀

UK shoppers will get another chance to pre-order Switch 2 this week.

Pre-orders are set to open on the My Nintendo Store.

But who is eligible for an invite?

Gamers who missed out on getting a Nintendo Switch 2 when UK retailers opened pre-orders last week will have another chance very soon. However, in a bid to crackdown on scalpers, it is going to be invite only.

The Japanese gaming giant will be selling the new console on its website this week - but has set out strict requirements to be eligible. It comes after Smyths and other retailers sold out in minutes last week.

After years of expectations and rumours, the Nintendo Switch 2 was finally revealed last week. But how can you get your hands on one?

When do Switch 2 pre-orders start on My Nintendo Store?

Nintendo Switch 2 | Nintendo

The gaming giant’s UK store will be taking pre-orders from today (April 8). Following the announcement of tariffs last week, Nintendo has temporarily paused orders in the US - but it isn’t impacting British shoppers.

It is invite only - and you were required to meet certain criteria to get one.

What are the requirements?

The My Nintendo Store will be starting pre-orders today in the UK. However in a bid to combat scalpers there are a series of strict requirements on the website.

It includes a minimum of 50 hours play time on games on an OG Nintendo Switch and at least two years subscription to Nintendo Online as of March 31. Emails with invites are being sent out and the website is currently down ahead of the pre-order starting.

How much does the Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

Nintendo’s new console will set you back £395.99 at launch, it has been confirmed. However there is a bundle that comes with a digital download of Mario Kart World for £429.95.

