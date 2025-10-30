Topshop to make surprise early return to Liverpool NEXT WEEK with giveaways planned

Topshop is returning to four cities across the UK | Eddie Mitchell

Topshop is accelerating its return to physical retail with a series of exclusive pop-ups launching in select John Lewis stores.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching from November 3, Topshop will be available in four stores across the country with pop-ups taking centre stage on the womenswear floor of John Lewis’ London Oxford Street, Bristol, Leeds, and Liverpool stores.

Each pop-up will feature a curated selection of around 30 fashion-forward pieces, changing weekly. Expect statement outerwear, iconic denim, cult knits and must-have partywear, all available in-store and via the John Lewis app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate its residency, the first 100 customers in each store will receive a coveted Topshop tote bag, with further giveaways planned throughout the 6-week takeover. In Oxford Street, Topshop will host weekly DJ Sessions every Thursday evening from 13 November. Each week, a guest DJ will take to the decks, bringing live music and energy to shoppers in-store.

Michelle Wilson, Managing Director of Topshop, said, “We’ve seen an incredible response to Topshop’s return, and we know our customers are excited to shop the brand in person again. By taking our Winter and Party collections beyond London, the Topshop pop-ups bring our signature energy and style to locations across the UK, just in time for the festive season.”

Running through to Christmas, the pop-ups offer a seasonal snapshot of Topshop’s collection, from elevated essentials to directional denim and statement pieces that channel the brand’s unmistakable attitude.

Rachel Morgans, Director of Fashion at John Lewis, said, "John Lewis is the home of Christmas, which is when our customers are looking for those key seasonal must-haves. We've been listening to how excited they are for Topshop's return, so as their sole nationwide partner, this felt like the perfect moment for a 'teaser' pop-up. We're bringing a curated edit of statement winter and partywear to our stores in London's Oxford Street, Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, and on our app. It's an exciting glimpse of what's to come next year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative comes ahead of the full-scale launch of Topshop in 32 John Lewis stores, with Topman in six of the stores, which is scheduled for February 2026.

With its bold new look and a fresh retail concept, the Topshop pop ups are set to reignite excitement on the high street, just in time for the busiest shopping season of the year.