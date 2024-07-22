Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilko has reopened five new stores in Plymouth, Exeter, Luton, St Albans, and Rotherham

A sixth is set to open in Poole in August

Former Wilko employees are being given priority for jobs in the new stores

The retailer, which closed in August 2023, was bought by The Range and now operates under the name CDS Superstores

CDS Superstores aims to open up to 300 new Wilko locations, though sites and dates have not been announced

The reopened Wilko stores will offer a variety of products including cleaning supplies, DIY tools, homeware, and pet supplies

A beloved retail brand has made a comeback on the UK high street with five new stores - and plans for a sixth.

Before closing in August 2023 due to administration, Wilko employed around 12,500 staff and operated roughly 400 stores.

The popular retailer has since been acquired by rival The Range for £5 million, and now operates under the name CDS Superstores.

The new stores will offer a range of products, including cleaning supplies, household items, decorating and DIY tools, garden and outdoor goods, homeware, pet supplies, storage solutions, and Christmas decorations.

Where are the new Wilko stores?

(Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The new Wilko stores are now open in Plymouth, Exeter, Luton, St Albans, and Rotherham - with a sixth set to launch in Poole on Friday 16 August. The company has said that former Wilko employees will be given priority for positions in the new stores.

Alex Simpkin, chief executive of CDS Superstores, said last year: “The public reaction to the loss of Wilko stores was undeniable. It’s clear that there’s a huge love for Wilko and we’ve seen an encouraging demand for the return of its own-brand products.”

“That’s why we’ve taken the decision to reintroduce Wilko back to many of the high streets and communities that it used to so proudly serve. We’re excited to now be selling Wilko products online once more and across our 200 stores network.”

CDS Superstores has said it aims to open up to 300 new Wilko locations, but has not yet disclosed additional sites or dates, saying only that it is considering both former Wilko sites and new locations for its expansion.

When Wilko entered administration, PricewaterhouseCoopers was unable to secure a buyer, leading to the sale of its store leases and assets in parts. Poundland acquired up to 70 former Wilko locations, while B&M took around 50.

The full list of new Wilco stores already open:

Exeter, Guildhall Shopping Centre

Luton, Arndale Centre

Plymouth, Armada Centre, Mayflower Street

Rotherham, Parkgate Shopping Park

St Albans, The Maltings Shopping Centre

And opening soon:

Poole, Dolphin Centre

