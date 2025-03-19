CoreRFID sets sights on Liverpool with acquisition of new HQ

CoreRFID, the Skelmersdale-based software company, is to move its headquarters to Liverpool following its acquisition of office space within a popular city centre business park.

The company has acquired a 2,600 sq ft unit in Connect Business Village, giving it a location close to the city centre and public transport links and additional space to accommodate the growth of the business. It plans to move its operation from its current leased premises on White Moss Business Park once refurbishment works have been completed in May 2025.

Established in 2007, CoreRFID specialises in asset management and RFID-based software with clients including Ocado, Serco and Syngenta.Its flagship product, CheckedOK, is the market leader in lifting and safety inspections and helps companies to comply efficiently with increasingly demanding regulations on a global basis.The company expects to create five new jobs in the year ahead.

Munzi Ali, Managing Director, said: “Connect Business Village is a thriving business district with excellent public transport links, providing easy access for staff and enabling us to minimise our carbon footprint. As a software business, our growth relies heavily on the skills of our team. The location in central Liverpool will make it easier for us to attract software talent and offer staff the opportunity tobuild their careers in one of the UK’s most exciting and vibrant cities.”

The unit was acquired from a private investor.