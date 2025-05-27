Gray Healthcare retains ‘outstanding’ rating for Caring for second consecutive CQC inspection

Gray Healthcare is delighted to announce that it has once again retained an ‘outstanding’ rating in the Caring domain by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) marking the second consecutive time this top rating has been achieved. This follows an inspection by the regulatory body in December 2024 to reassess the service with a primary focus on the Well-Led and Safe domains.

CQC praised the service for their robust safety practices and clear governance structures and well-embedded safeguarding and risk management processes.Notably the CQC recognised the thoughtful adaptations made to property to support people with particularly complex sensory needs. One person supported by the organisation stated that ‘he did not feel his care team could be improved.’

The Gray Healthcare team were also commended for their strong leadership practices, with managers carrying out frequent visits to properties and holding regular team meetings with clear, well-documented records ensuring that everyone involved in a package of support was aware of current plans and expectations. Both people receiving support from the service and staff reported feeling comfortable raising concerns or giving feedback.

The CQC is the independent regulator for all health and social care services in England. During the inspection, an inspector spends time directly observing the care given and talking to people using the service, their families and members of staff in order to assess how well a provider is performing against five specific standards that measure the safety and quality of care delivered. In this latest report, Gray Healthcare achieved a rating of ‘good’ for Well Led and Safe and retains its ‘outstanding’ rating for the caring domain.

Clinical Director, Neil Berrington says: ‘We’re delighted to have retained our ‘Outstanding’ rating for Caring from CQC for the second time. It reflects the hard work and commitment put in by each and every member of the team to ensure we create environments that are not only safe and empowering for the people we support, but comfortable and homely. Being honest and transparent is one of our core values so it is rewarding that this has been recognised by CQC through our regular management presence and two-way communication.’