Historic Liverpool mansion to be sold at auction

A landmark gothic-style Victorian mansion in Liverpool, Mossley House, which became part of Mossley Hill Hospital, is to be auctioned later this month. The 16,000 sq ft, three-storey building, set in more than an acre of grounds, was designed by renowned architect Alfred Waterhouse, known for iconic buildings such as the Natural History Museum, Manchester Town Hall and Strangeways Prison.

Grade-II-listed Mossley House is due to go under the hammer on 30 April with a guide price of £650,000. It will feature among over 50 other properties and plots of land in the next online auction to be held by property auctioneer Pugh, part of Eddisons.

Pugh director Ed Feather said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire not only a piece of Liverpool’s history but also a really impressive building with a host of stand-out original features and more than an acre of land.

“Mossley House is in a sought-after neighbourhood and close to the wonderful Sefton Park. Obviously the necessary planning consent would have to be secured by any prospective buyer but redevelopment, perhaps to return the house to its original purpose as residential accommodation, would certainly be a possibility and it would be fantastic to see this magnificent property brought back to life in the hands of an imaginative new owner.”

Mossley Hill House in Liverpool, up for auction with Pugh on 30 April with a £650,000 guide price

Completed in 1870, Mossley House was designed by Waterhouse for wealthy Liverpool broker Lloyd Rayner. It was requisitioned as a Ministry of Pensions hospital during the First World War, before being incorporated into the new NHS in 1948, since when it has been part of Mossley Hill Hospital.

Now, the building is surplus to requirements with the construction of the new Mossley Hill Hospital on an adjacent site, due for completion this year. The property is being auctioned by Pugh on behalf of Mersey Care NHS Trust.

Bidding in the online sale opens on 29 April and closes the following day. For more details, viewing and bidding information, visit pugh-auctions.com.