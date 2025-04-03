Liverpool hairdresser beats 50,000 to land national awards final spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Liverpool hairdresser who lost his salon during the pandemic is now one of the top contenders at the 2025 UK Hair and Beauty Awards - beating over 50,000 others to make it to the national final.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Joseph Manion, known to many for his expert colour, precision cutting and no-nonsense service, has been named a finalist in this year’s competition. After years of running his own place, AJM Hair in Cressington, Andrew made the tough decision to shut up shop during the aftermath of COVID-19. But instead of stepping back, he switched things up - moving into a rental chair on Smithdown Road and focusing fully on his craft.

The gamble paid off. Not only has he rebuilt a loyal client base, but he’s now gained national recognition for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never been about trends or hype,” said Andrew. “It’s always been about doing things properly and looking after the people in the chair. To have that recognised at this level means a lot.”

Liverpool Hairdresser, Andrew Joseph Manion

This isn’t his first time turning heads either. Andrew has already placed 21st in the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards, been crowned Hairstylist of the Year in 2022 and won Salon of the Year twice at the English Hair and Beauty Awards. He’s also worked behind the scenes at fashion weeks in London and Milan, and most recently joined the team for the Chanel Joan Elkayam show in London.

Alongside his salon work, Andrew teaches and mentors hundreds of upcoming stylists across the country through his role at Cheshire College South and West, where he works three days a week.

“I don’t make a big fuss about it, but I’ve been lucky to be part of some amazing projects,” he added. “Still, the real work is done in the salon day-to-day - that’s what really matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locally, Andrew’s also picked up multiple wins at the Liverpool Lifestyle Awards and Liverpool Fashion and Beauty Awards, building a reputation not just for talent, but for the way he connects with his clients.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards are all about celebrating freelancers and independents making a real impact - and with only a small number of finalists selected from tens of thousands of entries, it’s no small achievement.

The grand final takes place at The ICC in Birmingham on Saturday 30 August, with celebrity hosts, live performances and a nationwide livestream.

Will Andrew make the national Top 50? Tune in on 30 August to find out.