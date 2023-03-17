Welcome to NottinghamWorld.com, the newest member of the National World Publishing family of websites.

NottinghamWorld.com has launched as part of the ambitious plans of National World Publishing to bring great journalism and entertainment to all parts of the UK.

The new website, which is full of local, highly-relevant content for the people of Nottingham, went live on Wednesday, March 15.

The news, football and what’s on coverage has already had a great reaction from readers and businesses and a lot more is to come as the team grows.

Editor Caroline Barry, who recently left Reach’s Nottingham Post to take on the exciting project, said: “We have a lot to be proud of in Nottingham from Splendour Festival, to Vicky McClure to our amazing food and drink scene. There really is something for everyone in our beautiful city and surrounding towns and countryside.

“It’s our goal to showcase the very best in everything our city has to offer. So if you are looking for that perfect place for dinner or what’s on at the weekend then you can find it here. Not to mention nightlife, theatre, arts, events, festivals and a spotlight on our incredible independent shopping scene and creative businesses.

“It’s hard out there at the moment which is why I would like to focus on some of the incredible independent businesses which are giving our city a new lease of life over the past year. Our aim is to encourage people to shop local, show support and get our high streets going again.

“Not only that but we will be tackling some of the city’s more challenging stories and shining a light on some of the issues that face all of us here.”

DerbyWorld is the next website being prepared for launch by National World and should be live in the coming weeks. It will join seven new city launches over the last two years in Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol and London, along with the company’s flagship national brand, NationalWorld.com, entertainment title PeopleWorld.co.uk and football opinion website 3AddedMinutes.com.

Mark Thompson, digital content director at National World, said: “NottinghamWorld.com looks fantastic and it has a fantastic editor in Caroline who is determined to bring something new to the city.