Over 50 of Merseyside’s most successful business leaders launch new training course to support next generation of entrepreneurs

An unrivalled network of the city’s most successful entrepreneurs has joined forces to lend their support and experience to a unique academic course in entrepreneurship, delivered at the region’s largest further education college.

Rated highly by Ofsted in 2024, The City of Liverpool College has developed the course in close collaboration with the impressive entrepreneur network, carefully ensuring it meets the mark for the next generation of business founders.

The course lines up with the college’s dedicated focus on ‘careers not courses’ and sits within The College for Business, the college’s specialist business training arm.

Real-world experience, confidence, dealing with isolation and finding and using an appropriate support network are some of the key struggles for those starting their own businesses. The course has been tailored to directly support students in these areas, with input from the entrepreneur network.

Katie Bowater

With options at Level 2 and Level 3 (GCSE and A-level equivalent, respectively) the new Business & Entrepreneurship BTEC will equip its learners with the much-needed practical skills to run their own business, as well as giving them access to an unparalleled professional network, while also giving them the confidence and know-how to be successful in their ventures from the off.

During the course, candidates work alongside business leaders on fast-paced, real-world projects which garner real-life results. The course also includes interactive ‘masterclass’ sessions to develop the next generation of business superstars.

With continuous and bespoke support from the successful, real-life entrepreneurs, candidates will also develop their own business’s plan, to equip them with their own individual business strategy and in-depth understanding of what it takes to start their own company.

Stephanie Barney, CEO and Co-Founder of Girls On The Go, was voted overall Merseyside Woman of the Year in June 2025 and is one of the business leaders delivering regular masterclasses as part of the course.

Entrepreneurs at The City of Liverpool College

She launched Girls On The Go, a social enterprise helping to combat female loneliness, in September 2023, with her two business partners Martin Mach and Caitlin Lewing. They have quickly risen to success, notably partnering with brands like UNIQLO and Liverpool Women’s Football Club. They deliver an average of 13 events every week across Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham. So far, they’ve had over 25,000 women attend their events.

Stephanie, who will host regular masterclasses to support the course, commented: 'I am incredibly excited about the launch of this course, because I understand that mentoring and support is so important when building a successful business. There are so many practical tips we can provide to the students to ensure they hit the ground running. I'm looking forward to working closely with them, to share my learnings and offer direct support.'

Lewis Nickson, CEO and Founder of Polyup, a successful sports and safety surface business in Liverpool, set his business up in January 2024 when he was 31, and has already increased his turnover by 330%.

His rise to business success included securing a start-up grant, working for free and tenacious networking. Lewis will also be delivering regular masterclasses to the candidates of the course.

Lewis said: ‘I am so pleased to be part of this course and want to do whatever I can to help the next generation of entrepreneurs. I can’t wait to give back. I know first-hand what support is most needed in those early days, where there are lots of challenges and you need to work incredibly hard.

“The people who live and breathe business are the best people to be around when you are starting out and I’ve put a lot of effort into building a brilliant and invaluable network of inspiring people. I can’t wait to pass my experience on and share the many learnings.

“When I was young, I struggled in the education system – I was seen as another ‘naughty kid’ at school and failed at every level. In college, I opted for bricklayer and electrician courses and was twice removed due to my behaviour - I ended up not finishing both courses. If I’d been put in front of people who owned businesses and given the opportunity to learn from them, I would’ve lapped it up and I’m confident my success would’ve come sooner,” he concludes.

Fast track to now, in recognition of his success in business in recent years, Lewis has been nominated for The Business International Trade Alliance Awards 2025 for the young emerging leader award, he looks forward to the awards event in October at The Savoy Hotel in London.

Also, part of the network working with The City of Liverpool College is 23-year-old Katie Bowater, the founder of the Young Entrepreneur Club (YEC) and winner of Merseyside Woman of the Year 2025’s Entrepreneur award for her work in running three successful businesses.

Katie is on a mission to make entrepreneurship a less lonely venture so created YEC to provide a community for young people to connect at her sell-out events which take place across Liverpool and Manchester. She is also co-director of Inspiring Minds CiC, as well as running her own beauty business, where she is now unable to take on any new customers due to such high demand.

Katie commented “I’m really looking forward to sharing what I’ve learnt with the students and giving them real, practical advice to help them get started and feel supported every step of the way.

Just like the other entrepreneurs involved in delivering this course, I know how powerful networking is. It’s played a huge part in my own journey. I started networking at 18 and was often the youngest person in the room. A lot of the time, I wasn’t taken seriously, but I didn’t let that stop me. Over the years, the connections I’ve made have been invaluable. Being young in business can be tough, and having people around you who get it makes all the difference.”

“If you’re thinking about applying for the course, my advice is: do it. You never know where it could lead - sometimes, you’ve just got to believe in yourself and take the first step. After all, you make your own luck in life.”

The course will be led by over 50 entrepreneurs from the region, also including: David Wade-Smith, Shirleyann Haig (Home Property Solutions), Paul Askew (Art School Restaurant), Andrew Dwerryhouse (Wild Thang), Sarah Lawton (Rise Construction). Elle Kerr (Founder of Merseyside Woman of the Year) and Jess Doyle (Founder of Wild Loaf).

To apply for the course at either Level 2 or Level 3, click here.

To view the full range of courses on offer at The City of Liverpool College, visit liv-coll.ac.uk