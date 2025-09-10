People-focused learning leader wins “Sales Coach of the Year” at 2025 Innovation & Excellence Awards
The awards, organised by Corporate LiveWire, celebrate innovation and achievement across global industries, with Samantha being recognised for her bold, human-first, psychology-led approach to sales coaching, leadership development and behavioural change.
Samantha launched Creating Lightbulb Moments in March 2023 with a clear mission: to bin boring, tick-box training and replace it with dynamic, human-first learning experiences that actually stick. In just over two years, the business has gone global - working with clients from the UK and Ireland to Austin, San Francisco, Barcelona, Dubai, and beyond.
“I was honestly gobsmacked to win,” said Sam. “This award feels like a nod to all the rebuilding, pivoting and resilience that’s gone on behind the scenes; especially after breaking my leg for the second time when I fractured my femur in late 2023. Recovery was brutal and meant rebuilding both myself and my business from the ground up. So to be recognised at this level - doing work I genuinely love - is crazy in the best possible way.”
Sam’s approach blends strategic sales frameworks like MEDDICC and value-based selling with tools like Lumina Spark and Clarity4D to unlock mindset, self-awareness and performance.
She’s delivered high-impact programs worldwide - often from her own front room - working with teams from scrappy start-up companies to Fortune 500s.
Clients credit her with boosting conversion rates, unlocking stalled pipelines, and helping to build stronger, more authentic sales cultures. In one example, her program helped a European tech team drive $8 million in revenue uplift across two quarters.
The judging panel said: “What makes Samantha stand out is; her ability to blend commercial sales expertise with emotional intelligence. Her psychology-led coaching doesn’t just teach frameworks, it drives lasting behavioural change and not just measurable, but meaningful impact for her clients."
The panel were particularly impressed by her innovative, human-first approach and the global results she’s achieved - both in her business and with her clients.
In the past 12 months, Sam has been featured in national publications, picked up multiple awards and secured official CPD accreditation - adding more credibility to her already impactful training and coaching programs.
She believes that "the comeback is better than the setback," and builds this resilient-led approach into her sales and leadership development work.
Sam is also set to launch the Yes She Can Sprint. Starting 22nd September, Sam will host a free 5-day online sprint designed to help working women boost confidence, clarity and connection - without the burnout, in just 30 minutes a day.
For more information on her approach, or on the Yes She Can Sprint, connect with Sam on LinkedIn.