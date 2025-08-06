Seven-figure funding helps create supported-living accommodation for people experiencing homelessness in Liverpool

A piece of derelict land in Toxteth has been transformed into purpose-built accommodation for vulnerable people thanks to a £1.2 million loan from Unity Trust Bank.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former brownfield site in Bentley Road now boasts a bespoke 17-bed Victorian-style house that has been developed by Merseyside-based N and F Properties for YMCA Together.

The building complements the Conservation area’s architectural heritage while incorporating modern features such as energy-efficient heating and solar panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the latest collaboration between the charity and the property company, which specialises in good quality multi-occupancy developments across Liverpool.

Neil Colquhoun, David Robinson and Ellie McNeil

Neil Colquhoun, owner of N and F Properties, said: “The site originally had planning permission for apartments but we wanted to build a beautiful Victorian house in keeping with the surroundings. Its energy consumption is 30% lower than most new builds and it’s been awarded a prestigious BREEAM rating as a result.

“We’ve worked with the YMCA for six years now and there’s a real sense of fulfilment knowing that you’re creating accommodation for people who haven't had a good start in life or who aren’t doing very well at the moment.

“I was introduced to Unity through my broker, Empire Finance, and my relationship manager David Robinson is perfect to work with. There's a real common-sense approach with David; he’s very practical and I get clear answers to questions. It’s a breath of fresh air.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bentley Road lease is commissioned by Liverpool City Council. Ten of the en-suite bedrooms are for people experiencing addiction or mental health challenges, while the other seven are for people with personal care needs. There is also office space for staff.

Ellie McNeil, CEO at YMCA Together, said: “Neil is a great landlord partner for us. There’s the flexibility of the lease, the mutual high standards and expectations over the quality of the accommodation, and from a business point of view, we talk openly about what we need and what can be delivered and that's really helpful.”

Ellie said: “I've been working in this field for 20 years and the number of people sleeping rough is the highest it’s ever been. We aren't an organisation that grows for a business purpose, we grow to meet the needs of the people, and the need for our services is ever increasing.

“With partner organisations, we work to people's individual outcomes. For some, it's about reconnecting with family, for others, it's about getting their physical health needs sorted or it's getting some stability around drug and alcohol use. Our work is very person-centred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best outcome is that people can develop their self-efficacy to the point where they no longer require support.”

David Robinson, Relationship Manager at Unity Trust Bank, said: “Unity is an ethical bank that only lends to organisations that share our values and help to create a better society.

“We were delighted to support this development because of the positive impact it’s had on vulnerable people, the environment and the local community.”