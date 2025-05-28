Shaped in Liverpool: Dr Raphael Olaiya on AI, Health & the Future of Extreme Medicine

Dr Raphael Olaiya began his journey into medicine right here in Liverpool, completing his Bachelor’s degree at the University of Liverpool in 2015. With the city’s strong legacy in healthcare and medical research, Liverpool played a formative role in shaping his path.

Today, Dr Olaiya stands out as one of the UK’s most dynamic artificial intelligence speakers and a leading voice in the intersection of healthcare and technology. As both a practising doctor and a trained data scientist, he brings rare insight into the realities of modern care systems.

Whether speaking on mental health in the workplace, the use of big data to optimise clinical decisions, or the ethical integration of AI in medicine, Dr Olaiya is in high demand as a healthcare speaker and mental health speaker alike.

Drawing from his MSc in Data Science and Computer Science at UCL and his expertise in health tech, he is also recognised among top big data speakers and data scientist speakers.

In this exclusive interview with Champions Speakers Agency, he explores the cultural root causes of workplace health issues, the future of fitness in corporate environments, and how cutting-edge technology is reshaping the boundaries of medicine.

Q: As someone who studied medicine at the University of Liverpool, what do you believe is the biggest cause of poor health and well-being in the workplace today?

Raphael Olaiya: “The biggest cause is culture — company culture, societal culture, personal culture.

“It’s a massive cause of poor health and well-being. Right now, we’re in an age of mass consumerism, of mass media — and mass consumerism and mass media aren’t designed to keep us healthy or to be good for our well-being.

“So, we consciously need to be working against it, personally and as organisations, to optimise people’s well-being and health. That’s not only good for them, but it’s good for the organisation, and it’s also good for society.

“We have these two opposing forces, so the question is: how do we do that? I think the personal will, or organisational drive, to prioritise a culture that is good for well-being and good for health is what needs to be focused on now. I don’t think organisations are doing that. It’s not easy, but it needs to be done.

“So, how do they do that? I would say it comes down to everything about culture. It seeps into everything that we do as people and that organisations do — the way we speak to each other, the architecture of the office, the priorities of the company. If the culture is in the right place, we’re going to see signs that the priority of well-being and health is present in everything.

“For example, allowing people to exercise, allowing people to have good posture whether they’re sitting down or standing up, keeping them happy, the food that’s available in the office — all the small details that can easily be overlooked.

“And how do we embed that culture? I think it comes down to making sure that the key decision-makers and the leaders have that as a priority in their minds, and it’s part of their culture.

“Because the leadership — we have the trickle-down theory, where the leaders in any organisation, their culture makes the culture of the organisation. I think if that’s not part of their culture, they need to focus on that and figure out how to make it part of the way they think.

“I think that’s the best place to start. We could talk about more specific things when it comes to combating these causes of poor well-being and health in the workplace, but I think if we start with culture, we can’t go far wrong.”

Q: How can businesses across Liverpool and beyond encourage a healthy lifestyle in their employees, particularly when it comes to fitness and physical activity?

Raphael Olaiya: “Companies and organisations can promote healthy well-being and lifestyle by linking health and well-being to performance — because they are inherently linked.

“The healthier you are, the better your well-being, the better you’re going to perform. If we link those two in a concrete way that people understand, and it’s very obvious and agreed upon — if there’s a consensus within the organisation that performance is linked to well-being and health — then everyone’s going to agree that when people work on their health and well-being, their performance is going to increase.

“Performance isn’t just for the organisation’s development or growth; it’s also for the employees and the staff members. When people are doing better at what is a massive part of their life — their work — then they’re going to be happier.

“We talk about Maslow’s hierarchy of needs — one of the key philosophies or ideologies when it comes to happiness. Towards the top of the pyramid is self-actualisation: achieving one’s potential, thinking about how they can influence the world in a more positive way.

“Being healthy, having well-being, looking after ourselves — that’s a massive part of it. You can’t overlook it. Of course, that’s one of the fundamental steps.”

Q: With your expertise in extreme medicine, how do you see emerging technologies being used to improve care in high-risk or remote environments—something that could impact healthcare delivery even here in the UK?

Raphael Olaiya: “The role of emerging technology in the field of extreme medicine is a fast-developing area — an area where currently there’s no status quo of how emerging technology is being used.

“One of the mainstays or the key ways emerging technology is being used is point-of-care diagnostics. In extreme medicine, of course, you’re in situations where you don’t have all the equipment you need.

“You’re often travelling; you’re in environments that are quite desolate, possibly — or you could be, you know, 100,000 feet in the air, or underwater, or in the desert, or in the jungle. So, you need devices that can give you results immediately, without a connection to a laboratory or a university.

“We’re seeing great developments there. There’s a lot of money being pumped into point-of-care diagnostics. For example, you need to review someone’s bloodwork, or review someone’s breathing or their ECG.

“We’re seeing a lot of advanced reports being able to be generated from a mobile phone, or technology the same size as a mobile phone — for example, a portable ultrasound machine, which you can do a lot with if you know how to use it in an environment where you don’t have a laboratory or the equipment you’d have in a hospital. So, point-of-care diagnostics is a really important way emerging technology is being used in extreme environments.

“Another way is data science — my specific specialty area of technology is health data science. What is health data science? Health data science is using data — heterogeneous data, different types of data — and finding and exposing information that’s going to be helpful to your goal or objectives.

“Of course, that’s a very broad remit, but the opportunity now is that we’re getting so much data from so many different areas. How do we make the most of it, especially when it comes to healthcare?

“We’re finding a lot of valuable findings in this area. So, what does that mean for extreme medicine or extreme environments? Specifically, in extreme environments, there are lots of variables to think about — for example, the weather, someone’s vital signs, their past medical history, and perhaps other variables that make them who they are, especially if it’s a patient in an extreme environment.

“Bringing that information all together to make the best decision for them is essentially data science. We’re looking at research — what does the research say? What do they want? So, a more soft aspect: what’s going to be acceptable to them to help them achieve their goals or to remain fit in that environment?

“And lastly, what does the data say in terms of how most people have responded to what we’re advising to give them, in terms of treatment, supplementation, or in terms of the plan?

“So, data science involves taking the data from the environment — data input, data review, data processing — and then outputting an answer that’s going to help our objective in that extreme environment.

“It’s an area that also looks at human optimisation — pushing the limits of the human body. We’re dealing with, essentially, extreme athletes, pushing their bodies to the limit. Understanding how a well-trained human being responds in different environments is very different from understanding how a human being that isn’t trained responds to those environments.

“And it’s not just that, but how they push themselves to reach their potential, which is a very fine line that can cross over into a dangerous situation for them, health-wise.”

This exclusive interview with Dr Raphael Olaiya was conducted by Mark Matthews.