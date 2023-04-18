Register
Ten new shops opened in Liverpool ONE and city centre, including Sweaty Betty and Space NK

Liverpool’s high street has bucked the national trend and is flourishing despite the cost of living crisis.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST

Many shops and restaurants may have been forced to close as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, but that isn’t stopping Liverpool’s high street from continuing to grow and flourish.

The city centre has seen a range of new stores open in recent months, and many more are set to open this year - from a luxury sportswear store to a famous skincare and cosmetics brand.

Liverpool ONE continues to report brilliant sales and footfall, with both expected to rise further as Eurovision fans descend on the city next month.

Here are ten of the exciting new shops that have opened, or are set to open, on Liverpool’s high street.

Fashion-brand, Bershka, opened in Liverpool ONE last year. Offering a range of stylish garments for reasonable prices it has been a hit since opening.

1. Bershka, Upper Level South John Street

Fashion-brand, Bershka, opened in Liverpool ONE last year. Offering a range of stylish garments for reasonable prices it has been a hit since opening. Photo: Emma Dukes

Luxury boutique retailer, CRICKET, is set to launch a new flagship store at Liverpool ONE. The new store will showcase curated collections from established luxury fashion brands including Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Valentino, as well as up-and-coming designers. It is set to open later this year.

2. CRICKET, Peter’s Lane

Luxury boutique retailer, CRICKET, is set to launch a new flagship store at Liverpool ONE. The new store will showcase curated collections from established luxury fashion brands including Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Valentino, as well as up-and-coming designers. It is set to open later this year. Photo: Liverpool ONE

Stradivarius launched in Liverpool ONE last October. The popular fashion brand offers a range of clothes and shoes.

3. Stradivarius, Lower South John Street

Stradivarius launched in Liverpool ONE last October. The popular fashion brand offers a range of clothes and shoes. Photo: Emma Dukes

Charlotte Tilbury launched their first standalone UK store outside of London, in October. Based on the corner of Paradise Street, the shop offers a range of beauty products and skincare.

4. Charlotte Tilbury, Paradise Street

Charlotte Tilbury launched their first standalone UK store outside of London, in October. Based on the corner of Paradise Street, the shop offers a range of beauty products and skincare. Photo: Liverpool ONE

