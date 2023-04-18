Ten new shops opened in Liverpool ONE and city centre, including Sweaty Betty and Space NK
Liverpool’s high street has bucked the national trend and is flourishing despite the cost of living crisis.
Many shops and restaurants may have been forced to close as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, but that isn’t stopping Liverpool’s high street from continuing to grow and flourish.
The city centre has seen a range of new stores open in recent months, and many more are set to open this year - from a luxury sportswear store to a famous skincare and cosmetics brand.
Liverpool ONE continues to report brilliant sales and footfall, with both expected to rise further as Eurovision fans descend on the city next month.
Here are ten of the exciting new shops that have opened, or are set to open, on Liverpool’s high street.