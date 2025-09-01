Thornton Community Fayre given boost by homebuilder

David Wilson Homes has donated £500 to the Thornton Community Fayre, an event that brought local people together to have fun in the summer heat.

The event, located near the homebuilders' Sundial Place development, took place on the 25th August and had a range of different stalls from crafts and beauty, to wellbeing and jewellery, and numerous other attractions.

Councillor Bob McGill, Chair of Thornton Parish Council, said: “The generous donation from David Wilson Homes helped to pump-prime the event. The funding went towards the hire of the location, providing donations to supportive charities attending the event and the hire of a bouncy castle, a DJ and a singer.

“Tea, coffee and homemade cakes were made available to those visiting, as was a fire engine. The event was a great success, thanks in part to the donation from David Wilson Homes.”

(L-R) Paul Beardwood, Dorthy Hawkins and Harry Bundred celebrate the Fayre

The council has several other events happening throughout the year to bring the community together. The community service for Remembrance Sunday on the 9th November will take place at the ancient stocks and sundial, where everyone is welcome to take part in celebrating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Plus, later in the year, the Thornton Christmas lights switch-on will be held in the car park of the Nags Head Pub, featuring many festivities such as a choir, dance troop, ukulele band and Santa Claus.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are proud to support community events like the Thornton Community Fayre, as this display of village pride is one of the many reasons why our customers choose to live in Thornton.

“We hope that Thornton Parish Council can continue to bring people together for fun and engaging events like this one. We recommend everyone in the local area to support these fantastic events and celebrate what makes Thornton unique.”

To learn more about the events happening in the local area, visit the website at Thornton Parish Council.