Tesco CEO Ken Murphy topped the UK retail pay chart with a £9.23m package last year

M&S boss Stuart Machin earned £7.1m but faces a pay cut after a major cyber attack

Ocado and JD Sports bosses saw multi-million pound pay despite losses and falling profits

Burberry CEO earned £2.6m just before announcing 1,700 global job cuts

THG boss Matt Moulding took just £32k, waiving most of his salary and all bonuses

As the cost of living continues to stretch household budgets, the UK’s top retail bosses are cashing in with multimillion-pound salaries and bonuses – even as some companies slash jobs or post heavy losses.

New figures show that Tesco CEO Ken Murphy once again topped the rich list, raking in a whopping £9.23 million last year – the highest pay packet in UK retail. His earnings come at a time when many Tesco customers are still feeling the pinch of food price inflation.

Marks & Spencer chief Stuart Machin came in second with £7.1 million, although his pay could be reduced by up to £1.1 million this year following a cyber attack that wiped £1.3 billion off M&S’s stock market value.

Other notable earners include Tim Steiner, boss of online grocer Ocado, who was paid £2.6 million – despite the company reporting a £374.5 million pre-tax loss for 2024.

Régis Schultz of JD Sports took home £2.04 million, including a hefty bonus rise, even as the retailer’s profits dipped, and the total pay of Lyssa McGowan, CEO of Pets at Home, soared by 61% to £1.05 million in her first full year.

Meanwhile, some retail leaders earned big before or during major company cutbacks.

Burberry’s new boss Joshua Shulman was awarded £2.6 million during his first nine months, just weeks before the luxury fashion house revealed plans to axe 1,700 jobs globally.

But not every executive is cashing in. THG boss Matt Moulding earned just £32,000, having waived nearly £727,000 in salary and declined his annual bonus for the second year in a row.

These multimillion-pound salaries are sure to raise eyebrows among consumers, particularly at a time when retail giants continue to increase prices, restructure operations – and in some cases, cut jobs – to protect profit margins.

Retailer CEO Financial Year Total Pay Tesco Ken Murphy 2024/25 £9.23m M&S Stuart Machin 2024/25 £7.1m Sainsbury’s Simon Roberts 2024/25 £5.81m Next Lord Simon Wolfson 2024/25 £4.73m WHSmith Carl Cowling 2024 £2.66m Ocado Tim Steiner 2024 £2.61m Burberry Joshua Shulman 2024/25 £2.6m Currys Alex Baldock 2023/24 £2.41m Kingfisher Thierry Garnier 2024/25 £2.28m Co Op Shirine Khoury-Haq 2024 £2.2m JD Sports Régis Schultz 2023/24 £2.04m Dunelm Nick Wilkinson 2024 £1.64m Card Factory Darcy Willson-Rymer 2024/25 £1.53m Halfords Graham Stapleton 2024/25 £1.5m AO World John Roberts 2024 £1.43m Wickes David Wood 2024 £1.25m Asos José Antonio Ramos Calamonte 2024 £1.17m Pets At Home Lyssa McGowan 2025 £1.05m Topps Tiles Robert Parker 2023/24 £538k DFS Tim Stacey 2024 £523k John Lewis Jason Tarry 2024/25 £415k The Works Gavin Peck 2024 £347k THG Matt Moulding 2024 £32k

