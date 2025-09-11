Urban Splash boosts North West portfolio with new fitness tenants on 22,000 sq ft of deals

Matchworks

Award winning regeneration company Urban Splash has strengthened its North West commercial portfolio with the addition of two new fitness and wellness brands – including a significant 19,098 sq ft letting to national gym operator Trident Gym at its Matchworks estate in south Liverpool.

The deal marks Trident’s first gym in the North West, with the company signing a 15-year lease on The Matchbox – an iconic, fully glazed building designed by Liverpool-based architects shedkm. The letting brings a much-loved amenity back to the site with an agreement that will generate more than £2m in rent across the full lease term.

Trident joins The Climbing Hangar as the second fitness brand at Matchworks – a dynamic mixed-use estate that is home to a thriving business community. The new gym will be open 24 hours a day, and feature a full suite of equipment, fitness studios, and Trident’s own-brand range of supplements. There will also be a sauna, a Cryotherapy chamber and a programme of DJ events, monthly challenges, and exclusive member experiences. It will also retail its own branded apparel as Craig Stephens of Trident said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first North West gym and bringing the Trident brand to Liverpool. Matchworks is a brilliant location, with an established business community and strong transport links. We can’t wait to welcome local people through our doors.”

Elsewhere in the North West, Urban Splash has also welcomed Bondi Pilates to Boat Shed at Exchange Quay in Salford. The boutique Pilates brand has taken 1,943 sq ft of space, adding to its existing locations in Belfast and St Helens.

Commenting on the new deals, Nicky Harries, Commercial Manager at Urban Splash, said: “These lettings highlight the strength and diversity of our commercial portfolio. We’re a flexible and responsive landlord, welcoming businesses of all sizes and sectors into our neighbourhoods. The health and wellness sector is continuing to grow, and we’re pleased to support that growth by providing well-designed, adaptable spaces where these businesses – and their communities – can thrive.”

Urban Splash continues to evolve its workspace offering across the UK, providing unique buildings and environments that support enterprise, wellbeing and sustainable urban living. It has completed deals on a further 8,000 sq ft of space this month too with deals at the Match Factory – also on the Matchworks business estate – and at Silk Warehouse, part of the historic Lister Mills buildings in Bradford.

Find out more about the space available within the Urban Splash portfolio here: https://www.urbansplash.co.uk/commercial