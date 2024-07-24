Aerial film show progress of Halewood developments
Together Grace Fields at Hilton Grange and neighbouring development The Finches at Hilton Grange will provide a new community and form part of the significant East Halewood Sustainable Extension, a masterplan to build high-quality new homes for the area.
The venture is shaping up to be one of the most desirable and attractive new communities in the area and a new video of the site, filmed from the skies by a drone and inside the show homes, has shown just how well it’s taken off.
Named as the ‘Best Residential Development’ in Merseyside at last year’s UK Property Awards, The Finches, located on Lower Road, offers a mix of three and four-bedroom properties from Redrow’s Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection.
Located just off Greensbridge Lane, Grace Fields at Hilton Grange, features a wide selection of three, four and five-bedroom properties also from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection.
“These two developments offer so much to a wide range of homebuyers – and are attracting everyone from first time buyers and professionals to downsizers and families, who appreciate the lifestyle on offer,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.
“The aerial film gives a real insight into both of the development’s progress for buyers looking for a new home. Not only does it show how the development is advancing it also gives an insight into how it will look once completed. There is also the chance to view inside the show homes on the development too.”
Properties currently for sale at The Finches include the semi-detached three-bedroom Letchworth. Its ground floor boasts an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a separate lounge and downstairs cloakroom. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, with an en-suite shower room to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. The property is currently on sale from £299,000.
Those looking for a larger home over at Grace Fields will find The Hampstead, which boasts an open plan kitchen / dining room and family area across the back of the property. There is also a separate utility, cloakroom, lounge and integrated garage. Upstairs are five bedrooms, two with ensuites, and a family bathroom.
Prices at Grace Fields currently start from £412,000.
The developments are located a 30-minute drive from Liverpool city centre with its shops, restaurants, bars and cultural attractions, and close to the M62 for road journeys to Manchester, Leeds and beyond, while local railway stations offer services to Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and London.
Show homes are available to view on both developments.
For further information visit www.redrow.co.uk/thefinches or www.redrow.co.uk/developments/grace-fields-at-hilton-grange-halewood or call the sales team on 0151 391 7310.
