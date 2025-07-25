Aldi stores in Merseyside set to receive solar panels as part of £7.7million investment

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket is installing advanced 144 kWp solar systems across 41 stores before the end of 2025, with a further 49 stores set to receive the technology next year.

Among the stores that have been fitted with the new solar panels is Aldi’s Norris Green store in Merseyside.

The new solar installations will generate an average of 100,000 kWh annually, with the move part of Aldi’s wider commitment to increasing its renewable energy usage on site and strengthening its energy resilience.

Separately, any upcoming new stores will receive the advanced solar systems as part of the supermarket’s new store openings programme.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “By expanding the use of solar panels across our UK stores, we’re making practical, long-term changes to how we power our operations, which will help us generate more of our energy on site from renewable sources.

"By investing in our estate now, we’re strengthening the resilience of our operations and helping ensure we can keep delivering great value for customers across Britain in a more sustainable way.”

In addition to sourcing energy from renewable sources, Aldi converted more than 30% of its owned HGV fleet to run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in September last year, as part of its wider efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. The supermarket also uses chiller doors in stores, cutting energy consumption by around 20% per site.