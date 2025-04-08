All aboard the Liverpool love train: Couple to wed in Gatsby-style celebration on luxury 1930s train

Putting on the style ... Ben and Lorenzo

Romantic Ben Miller and Lorenzo Garofalo are splashing out £24,000 to turn one of the world’s most luxurious trains into The Love Train for a fairytale trip from Liverpool.

The couple will take 40 friends aboard the gleaming 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle to watch them marry in the glittering ballroom of a five-star floating hotel at Edinburgh next month.

And to make the occasion even more spectacular both they and their guests will dress like characters from F Scott Fitzgerald’s classic Great Gatsby novel, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Ben, 32, a former theatre performer and now a themed entertainer producer, explained: “We wanted to do something unique and memorable, although I don’t think either of us envisioned the day we’ve crafted!”

Full steam ahead ... the Northern Belle train

Store manager Lorenzo, 45, whose family come originally from Naples in Italy, added: “We didn’t want an off-the-shelf wedding.

“We wanted something that was unique to us, something that captures our sense of adventure and love of history.

“So we are recreating the glamour and romance of a bygone age.”

The champagne will start flowing from the moment the wedding party boards the train over a red carpet at Lime Street station on Thursday, May 15.

Glamour and romance of a bygone age ... Ben and Lorenzo

They will tuck into a three-course brunch during the journey to the Scottish capital, where a luxury coach will be waiting to whisk them to the nearby port of Leith.

That will take them to the former Lighthouse Board vessel Fingal which has been converted into luxury hotel for the wedding ceremony and a drinks reception.

Then they will be ferried back to the Northern Belle for more champagne before a sumptuous six-course wedding breakfast is served during the journey back to Liverpool.

Ben said: “We wanted to create unforgettable memories for our guests, with a day so different to the normal format of a wedding.

“A wedding should be a story of a couple’s life, so it seemed natural to create a wedding with a narrative that allows us and our guests to live their 1930s fantasy.

“The Northern Belle train is known for its elegant décor and gourmet dinging as it replicates the romance of travel during the golden age of the 1930s.

“It is also well known and loved among the LGBTQ community.

“We want our guests to be emotionally engaged, to feel like they are part of a extraordinary journey.

“This isn’t just a wedding – it’s a production, an experience and a love story brought to life.”

A spokesman for the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, said: “We’re proud and delighted to be getting Ben and Lorenzo on the right tracks for marriage.

“We’ve had several couples get engaged on board before but this is the first time anybody has actually got married. If this trend catches on, we’ll have to rebrand the Belle as the Love Train!”

The Northern Belle will be in Liverpool this month for a steam-hauled trip around the Cumbrian Coast on April 12, as well as a lunch or afternoon tea trip on April 16. Fares start at £365. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk.