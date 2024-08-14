Amazon in Knowsley throws annual summer bash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teammates from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Knowsley, along with their colleagues from Amazon in Warrington, Bolton, Haydock and Manchester, partied at Birchwood Park in Warrington at this year’s mid-year thank you from Amazon for their work delivering for customers around the UK.

Music, entertainers and carnival rides formed part of the celebrations that saw Amazon employees join with their families and friends to see in the summer season.

Junia Sgarabotto works at Amazon in Knowsley and attended the summer party.

She said: “Our events are even more special when we can bring our loved ones along. I had a great time in the sunshine, enjoying the many treats my teammates had so thoughtfully organised. I’m looking forward to next year’s party already!”

Amazon summer party

Tom Allen, Site Leader at Amazon in Knowsley, added: “Come August, school is out and spirits are high at Amazon in Knowsley.

"Our annual summer party gives us an opportunity to stop and celebrate our accomplishments together, whilst having have some fun with our families and friends. It’s a real treat and a lovely day.”