Arriva Merseyside shines as finalist in prestigious routeone Awards 2024

Arriva Merseyside has been named a finalist in the highly regarded routeone Awards 2024, competing in the Large Bus Operator of the Year (over 150 buses) category. This recognition is a testament to Arriva's commitment to delivering exceptional bus services across Merseyside and the broader North West region.

Arriva Merseyside operates a vast network of local bus services, connecting communities from Merseyside to Manchester, and plays a crucial role in linking towns and cities across the North West. With a strong focus on customer service, operational efficiency, and continuous investment in their fleet, Arriva has established itself as a leader in the UK bus industry.

Arriva Merseyside’s nomination in this prestigious category highlights the company’s dedication to maintaining high standards across a large fleet while ensuring reliable and accessible transport. Their innovative approach and commitment to sustainability and service quality have positioned them among the best in the industry.

The routeone Awards, now in their 18th year, celebrate excellence across the coach and bus sectors, with finalists selected through a rigorous judging process by a panel of industry experts. The awards are recognised as the premier accolades in the UK transport industry, honouring those who set the benchmark for quality and service.

Helen Conway, Event Director for the routeone Awards, remarked, “The routeone Awards stand as a beacon of recognition in the coach and bus industry. Each year, the calibre of entries surpasses expectations. The finalists represent the very best, and it is an honour to recognise their achievements. Arriva Merseyside's place among the finalists is well deserved, reflecting their dedication to providing top-tier services and their impact on public transport in the North West.”

The winners of the routeone Awards 2024 will be announced at a black-tie event on 13 November 2024, at the Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham. This gathering of over 800 industry professionals will celebrate the achievements of the leading operators and innovators in the bus and coach sectors.

For more details about the routeone Awards and the full list of finalists, visit routeone Awards. To learn more about Arriva’s ongoing investments in Merseyside, visit Arriva Investing in Merseyside.