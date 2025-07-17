Axel’s Elixir launch new Milk & Honey Frozen Treats

Axel’s Elixir, Liverpool based pet wellness brand known for its irresistibly healthy frozen bone broth treats, has just dropped its latest lip-smacking innovation: Milk & Honey. A functional, feel-good range made with the finest whole British goat’s milk and responsibly harvested honey from their friends at Buckley’s Bees.

Blended with love in their own commercial kitchen and frozen into Axel’s signature bone-shaped trays, these wholesome treats are as fun as they are functional. Packed with naturally supportive nutrients, the Milk & Honey range is designed to nurture your pet’s digestion and immune health.

“Milk & Honey was born from our passion for creating treats that do more than just taste great,” said Danny Smith, founder of Axel’s Elixir. “We wanted something that supports gut health and immunity, while delivering a creamy, refreshing snack pets genuinely love.”

Each serving is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to keep your pet healthy and happy. The convenient, pre-portioned servings make it easy for pet parents to add a nourishing boost to their pet’s daily diet. They also make the perfect cooling treat in hot weather!

Axel's Elixir is now available for wholesale and ready to be delivered straight to your freezer. They are actively looking to expand their retail presence across the UK with a growing network of 335 stores already stocking their products. Learn more or contact them on the Axel’s Elixir website.

About Axel’s Elixir

Axel’s Elixir craft premium frozen pet treats that blend function with flavour. Made in small batches using ethically sourced ingredients, each treat is designed to support pet wellness from the inside out.

For media inquiries, please contact:

07494 217982