Baby shower mania: Liverpool's love for pre-birth celebrations unveiled in new survey

TK Maxx surveyed over 2,000 people across the UK for insight into attitudes towards baby showers and other pre-birth celebrations.

Baby showers were the most popular type of celebration, with 27% saying they have attended one and 13% of people having had one. This was the highest amongst parents with children under 18 (46%). Specifically in Liverpool, 31% of respondents had attended a baby shower, while 12% had hosted one.

In Liverpool, the city was tied with Belfast as the top city for attending or having a pregnancy reveal, with 20% of respondents reporting participation. It also had one of the highest percentages of people attending gender reveals, with 21% saying they had attended one.

Liverpool residents value fairness when it comes to their children, with the city having the highest proportion of people reporting that they had the same pre-birth celebrations for all their children (47%), significantly higher than any other city.

Baby shower mania

On average, respondents in Liverpool spent an average of £81 on gifts. In terms of gift selection, the most popular gifts were baby clothes (52%), baby essentials (45%), and gift cards (45%).

As households across the UK face rising living costs, one area where Brits are still splurging is pre-birth celebrations. These events, including baby showers, gender reveals, and other pre-birth festivities, have seen a remarkable surge in popularity, carving out their own significant place alongside birthdays, weddings, and holidays.

Social media platforms like TikTok are driving this trend, with the hashtag #babyshower gaining over 1.3 million UK videos. Meanwhile, the hashtag #genderreveal has exploded to 14.1 billion views, reflecting a growing global enthusiasm for sharing these unforgettable moments online.

