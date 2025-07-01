Bellway donates to Croft Carnival in Warrington

Leading housebuilder Bellway has donated £400 to Croft Carnival.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its Neptune development taking shape on Deacons Close, not far away from the carnival location on the village playing fields, the housebuilder was keen to get involved, donating the cash to help support the smooth running of the annual event that celebrates its 100th anniversary on Saturday, July 5.

A hugely popular event that attracts hundreds, if not thousands, of locals, the traditional celebration is a highlight in the annual calendar for the Croft community and includes a procession, parades, competitions, a fun fair, food stalls, live bands, marching bands, artisan stalls, a mini train and circus entertainers making it a fantastic day for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A not-for-profit event, a team of dedicated volunteers work hard to arrange and organise the event, with any additional funds raised being shared to the benefit of local community groups and worthy organisations.

Image shows Bellway's Susannah Preston

Treasurer for Croft Carnival and headteacher at Culcheth Primary School, Mrs Amanda Dodd, commented: “We are hugely grateful to Bellway and our other sponsors for all of their support with this year’s carnival; this year is extra special as it will be the one hundredth time that the event has taken place, bringing the community together for a fantastic day of family fun while raising cash for good local causes.

“Every penny of every donation that we receive from each supporter helps us to put on the event and goes towards covering our huge overheads such as insurance, security, toilet hire, payment for our bands etc. It really does cost more than people think and we are grateful for all support.”

Regional Sales Manager at Bellway, Susannah Preston, said: “We’re so pleased to be developing in Croft, it’s a fantastic local community and our development has been really well received by homebuyers in the area. It’s great to be able to provide some support for the long running carnival celebration which looks set to be an incredible event and we wish them all the best with the big day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croft Carnival takes place from 12noon on Saturday, July 5, starting with a parade through the village from the Plough Inn.

Neptune is a beautiful development of high quality three and four bedroom new build homes on Deacons Close in Croft.