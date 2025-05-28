Bellway helps fund new mud kitchen at Locking Stumps in Croft

With outdoor learning so important for children in the early years, housebuilder Bellway has supported Locking Stumps Preschool with £200 towards the purchase of a new mud kitchen.

Located close to Bellway’s new Neptune development on Deacons Lane in Croft, Locking Stumps had made good use of its previous mud kitchen which had started to perish and needed replacing.

Bigger than the previous one, the new mud kitchen forms part of a wider project to enhance the outdoor space and create an exciting natural learning environment that children of all ages at the preschool can enjoy.

Fundraising had been started internally, with an initial amount raised through raffles and events with parents and carers, before Bellway stepped in to donate the remaining funds.

Children from Locking Stumps with nursery manager Charlotte plus Sonia and Grace from Bellway.

Recently delivered, the new mud kitchen takes pride of place in the preschool garden and is used everyday for imaginative play and unstructured learning.

Locking Stumps Preschool manager, Charlotte Cooper, commented: “We are super grateful to Bellway for assistance in enabling us to purchase the mud kitchen. It is used every day, and most recently has been serving as an ice cream parlour with the children creating new flavours to mix and serve to each other.

“The children really enjoy the freedom of being outside and the ability to play on a bigger and usually messier scale that is always so much fun. They’ve been enhancing their creative play with the addition of other resources including water, shaving foam, fresh herbs and flowers and are using real utensils, pots and pans for an authentic kitchen experience.”

Sales Director at Bellway, Grace Yarlett, added: “It’s great to hear that the mud kitchen is so popular and a key part of the everyday play at Locking Stumps. We are delighted to contribute and hope that it will support the learning of many more children in the future.”

Providing care for children aged 2-5 years old, Locking Stumps is a popular preschool helping more than 25 families in Warrington.

Neptune is a beautiful development of high quality three and four bedroom new build homes on Deacons Close in Croft.