Big outdoor TV screen is BACK for Liverpool Carabao final outside Lord Street Hotel in Southport

The Big Screen is coming back to Southport this weekend!

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge outdoor screen outside the Lord Street Hotel, The Grand and Punch Tarmey’s Irish bar was a popular fixture with sports fans when Euro 2024 took place last summer.

The initiative proved so popular that Mikhail Hoel And Leisure Group is bringing it back this weekend for a busy weekend of big screen sporting action - including Liverpool versus Newcastle in the Carabao Cup Final plus the Old Firm Derby this Sunday!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be a vibrant time in the Northern Quarter of Southport, with live music and Guinness flowing during the St Patrick’s weekend celebrations.

The big screen at the Lord Street Hotel in Southport

Football fixtures this weekend include:

Saturday, 15th March 2025

5.30pm - Bournemouth v Brentford

Sunday, 16th March 2025

The big screen outside the Lord Street Hotel in Southport

12.30pm - Celtic v Rangers

1.30pm - Arsenal v Chelsea

4.30pm - Liverpool v Newcastle (Carabao Cup Final)

7pm - Leicester City v Manchester United

Mikhail Hotel And Leisure Group Chairman Andrew Mikhail said:

“Our double-sided big screen outside Lord Street Hotel, The Grand and Punch Tarmey’s was THE place to be for football fans enjoying the Euro 2024 tournament last summer!

“The atmosphere was incredible. We have had lots of people since then asking us whether we would be bringing the big screen back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have an exciting weekend of unmissable football games coming up including Liverpool versus Newcastle in the Carabao Cup Final, with Reds fans hoping to see their team win their first trophy this season.

“There is nowhere better to watch the action.

“With more good weather forecast we’ll have an outdoor bar, as well as seating inside the Lord Street Hotel.

“Food is available throughout Saturday and Sunday; we have a great schedule of live music; and a real party atmosphere.”