Billy Holley’s debut single Rising showcases Grammy-level production and a powerful pop sound

By Billy Holley
Contributor
Published 7th Sep 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 10:12 BST
British songwriter and composer Billy Holley launches his debut single Rising on Tuesday, September 9 — a track already praised for its chart-ready production and emotional weight.

Produced and mastered to Grammy-level standards, Rising blends soaring pop melodies with a message of resilience and renewal. Its polished sound has drawn comparisons to the kind of anthems dominating today’s streaming charts, positioning Holley as a fresh new voice in UK pop.

The single has already reached the ears of major industry names, including Emmy Award–winning songwriter Jason Blume (who has written hits for Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys), as well as Grammy-winning producers, label directors and CEOs, and UK radio presenter Spencer Clark.

“Rising is about choosing hope when it would be easier to give up,” Billy said. “But musically, I wanted it to lift people too — to sound big, uplifting, and like something you’d want to play on repeat.”

Cover artwork for Billy Holley’s debut single Rising.

Although Rising is his first official release, Holley is no stranger to major stages, having performed at the Royal Albert Hall, Windsor Castle and the O2 Arena. The single now marks the beginning of his career as a recording artist, blending personal storytelling with stadium-ready sound.

