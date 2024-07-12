Birkenhead nursery praised in Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Partou Victoria Park Day Nursery and Pre-School in Birkenhead has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas after an Ofsted inspection.

In her official report, the inspector declared: “Children show that they are happy, safe and secure at this welcoming setting.”

The nursery is situated on the edge of Victoria Park, providing daycare to families in Rock Ferry, Prenton and Egerton Park.

With spacious playrooms, including a large soft play area and sensory room for stimulating activities, it offers separate pre-school rooms with a strong emphasis on developing 'big school' readiness in the children.

The explration room at Partou Victoria Park Day Nursery and Pre-School in Birkenhead

Partou Victoria Park also proudly boasts three outdoor play areas incorporating a forest garden with its own story hut.

The Ofsted report praises the nursery’s team members for their achievements across numerous areas of their work.

“Leaders have placed great importance on building the staff team and are committed to improving their practice through continuous professional development,” the inspector writes.

“Staff plan many opportunities for children to develop their physical skills. For example, all children have daily access to the extensive soft-play area, where older children set up their own obstacle courses and team games. This helps them to develop their balance and spatial awareness.”

Soft play area

The Ofsted report describes the partnerships at the nursery between parents, carers and professionals as “strong.”

The inspector continues: “Parents are extremely complimentary about the help and support they have received from the setting. They talk about the positive impact this has had on the whole family.”

She adds: “Leaders and staff work closely with other professionals to ensure that gaps in children's learning, and any specific needs, are identified early and acted on quickly. This helps to ensure all children have the best possible start in life.”

Commenting on the report, Sophie Saxby, Partou Victoria Park Nursery Manager, said: “We are really pleased with the outcome including the positive recognition of the work we do.

“As the report highlights, every new team member receives a rigorous induction so they understand their roles and responsibilities to deliver the curriculum.

“The inspector also states that all staff say they feel well supported and morale is high.

“Partou Victoria Park is dedicated to providing a happy environment for the children, parents and staff. It is satisfying to know that Ofsted has judged we are succeeding in meeting this objective.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “In its short history, Partou Victoria Park has quickly won the admiration of the local community for the professionalism of its team members and the support they provide to the children and their families.

“Sophie and her team deserve huge credit for what they have accomplished.”